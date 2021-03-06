Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Mady Villiers took a career-best 3-10 in two overs

Third Twenty20, Sky Stadium, Wellington England 128-9 (20 overs): Wilson 31 (23), Devine 3-30 New Zealand 96 (18 overs): Satterthwaite 25 (26), Villiers 3-10 England won by 32 runs; won series 3-0 Scorecard

England thrashed New Zealand by 33 runs to complete a clean sweep in their three-match Twenty20 series.

England, without captain Heather Knight through a minor hip injury, made 128-9 with Fran Wilson making an unbeaten 31.

Sophia Dunkley made 26, while captain Sophie Devine took 3-30 for the hosts.

New Zealand lost two wickets to Katherine Brunt in the first over, before spinners Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn and Mady Villiers took 6-36 to restrict the hosts to 96 all out.

England have now won their last 11 completed Twenty20 internationals, a run which started after a six-wicket defeat in their opening game of the World Cup in March 2020.

Their only blemish in the format during that time was the controversial washed-out semi-final against India that eliminated them from the tournament.

Fans were allowed at the game in Wellington after lockdown restrictions, that were implemented after the one-day series which England won 2-1, were lifted in the area.

It is still unknown when England will next be in action with their summer schedule still to be confirmed.

Squad players step up with bat

Wilson was playing her first game of the T20 series and played a crucial hand coming in at 70-4.

She only hit two fours in her 23-ball knock but superbly marshalled the final eight overs of the innings to guide England to a total that was defendable on a tricky spinning wicket.

Dunkley, who is only 22, has already played 15 T20 internationals and was recently tipped by team-mate Anya Shrubsole as having a bright future.

She had only previously batted in six of her appearances, and never higher than six in the order, so to be promoted to four was a real show of faith by England.

She showed maturity and composure with England struggling at 24-2 and 34-3 to rotate the strike and hit one six as she made her second highest international score.

One concern for England will be the form of opener Danni Wyatt, who only scored 63 runs in the six games across the two series.

More to follow.