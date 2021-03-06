India v England: Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin seal series for hosts

By Stephan ShemiltBBC Sport

Ollie Pope is dismissed
England have lost seven of their past eight Tests in India
Fourth Test, Ahmedabad (day three):
England 205 (Stokes 55; Axar 4-68) & 135 (Lawrence 50; Ashwin 5-47, Axar 5-48)
India 365 (Pant 101, Sundar 96*)
India won by an innings and 25 runs
England's series defeat in India was sealed with one final, abject batting collapse on the third day of the fourth Test in Ahmedabad.

Needing 160 to make India bat again, England found themselves 10-2, 20-3 and 30-4.

Dan Lawrence showed composure in his 50, but England were eventually bowled out for 125 to lose by an innings and 25 runs.

Axar Patel claimed 5-48 - his fourth five-wicket haul of the series - and Ravichandran Ashwin 5-47 as England lost all 10 wickets in an innings to spin for the third successive Test.

The home side had earlier extended their first innings from 294-7 to 365, Washington Sundar stranded on 96 not out when the last three wickets fell for no runs in five deliveries.

In taking the series 3-1, India earn a place in the World Test Championship final, booking a meeting with New Zealand in June. England finish fourth in the table.

The first of five Twenty20 internationals between these two sides is on Friday, with that series followed by three one-day internationals.

Familiar errors, awful strokes and comical bad luck

Their morning with the ball saw England flat and weary, a worrying sign for the batting still to come.

Immediately, those fears were realised as wickets tumbled in a frantic blur of familiar errors, awful strokes and comical bad luck.

In Ashwin's second over, Zak Crawley became yet another to play for non-existent turn, and edged to slip. From the next ball, Jonny Bairstow sloppily turned it to leg slip.

Dom Sibley was unfortunate a sweep shot ricocheted off short leg into the hands of wicketkeeper Pant, but Ben Stokes was culpable when his sweep ended at leg slip.

A skittish Ollie Pope ran past Axar to be stumped, while skipper Joe Root looked comfortable for 30 until he was palpably lbw to Ashwin.

At least Lawrence backed up 46 in the first innings with solid defence, crisp footwork and some confident strokeplay to make his second Test half-century before becoming the last to fall, swiping at Ashwin.

England's highest total in their last seven innings is 205, in which time they have not managed a single partnership in excess of 50.

India's home comforts

After the shock of losing the first Test, India have roared back with big victories engineered by the mastery of Ashwin and Axar.

Not once have the hosts made a total of more than 400, but they have found enough runs from opener Rohit Sharma and lower-order contributions from Pant, Ashwin and Sundar.

In truth, this game was won in the first two days, after which India's spinners tormented the England batsmen with their sleight of hand, natural variation and relentless accuracy.

Ashwin and Axar end with 59 wickets between them in the series, even though Axar missed the first Test.

The only disappointment from the hosts' point of view was Sundar being denied a maiden century after elegantly moving from his overnight 60 not out.

England did not look like striking until Axar was run out, with the tireless Stokes taking the final two wickets in the next over to end with 4-89.

Manner of defeat raises questions for England

In one sense, England's Test winter - this series was preceded by a 2-0 win in Sri Lanka - is respectable, particularly given their victory in the first match against India was only the hosts' second defeat at home in 38 Tests since 2013.

But it is the manner in which they surrendered the initiative and the series that will come under scrutiny.

While batting performances declined and conditions were misread, this tour will also be remembered for England's policy of rest and rotation.

The desire to look after the players' physical and mental well-being is understandable, but England's approach has arguably caused more problems than it has solved.

For example, Bairstow has recorded three ducks since being rested after the Sri Lanka Tests. Dom Bess looks devoid of confidence after being dropped, only for his replacement in the side, Moeen Ali, to then take a period of rest despite being asked to stay on.

England were always likely to be up against it in alien conditions against an India team supreme on home soil.

But did the tourists give themselves the best chance of succeeding?

  • Comment posted by mushtaq elahi, today at 10:27

    Really had high hopes for this tour after that win in the first Test, but England have been outplayed since.

    Full credit to India for a hard-fought series. Here's hoping our white-ball contingent do better.

  • Comment posted by -_-, today at 10:26

    Disappointing from England. Most of the players looked like they can't wait to get back home.

    Nevertheless this India team is world class with brilliant players across the team. Great batsmen, wicket keeper, all rounder, spinners, pace bowlers. England, currently, are lacking a few of these.

    • Reply posted by mushtaq elahi, today at 10:34

      mushtaq elahi replied:
      To be fair, I'd be the same if I were an England player. It's easy to sit here and criticise them for that but unless you have sat in a bubble for 2 months with no outside contact in a foreign country, you shouldn't.

      England are lacking batsmen that can play spin well enough. Bar Root and maybe Lawrence we looked poor.

  • Comment posted by Dr Maggie, today at 10:38

    England won three tosses and yet lost three matches in a country which was described as win-toss-win-match country. Last encounter, English spinner only managed two wickets, same pitch Indians scalped 18.

    Clearly shows the skill-gap, in batting, in spin bowling. England seems to be better only in pace bowling.

    Bitter pill to swallow! Let bygones be. Let's brace for India-NZ showdown this summer.

  • Comment posted by BRUCIEGILLS , today at 10:35

    We waxed lyrical after first test but have been shown now how to play the sub continent
    Rotation policy will NEVER work as cricket is a confidence thing and you need to be playing games.
    Go away, lick our wounds, learn the lesson......

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 10:34

    Well done to C4 for showing free-to-air Test matches when the BBC wouldn’t even pay peanuts for TMS radio rights. It was short but compelling viewing with the England boys outclassed in alien conditions for most of them. Let’s see how India get on at the home of cricket this summer before we sit in keyboard judgment of both teams.

    • Reply posted by Tom, today at 10:40

      Tom replied:
      No wonder why Sky did not buy the rights, they knew about the visitors performance ;)

  • Comment posted by MRBUTTONS, today at 10:34

    well folks, this was expected but to see our side get fold so fast was hard to watch. lawrence is the only +ve i can take from this innings. sundar missing his century as a cricket lover was hard to watch but as i said before , we were 150 runs short winning toss in 1st innings and a trail of 150+ was never good for us in 2nd innings. congratulations Ind. Bairstow seems less & less interested

    • Reply posted by Cornish Granite, today at 10:42

      Cornish Granite replied:
      And I'm getting less and less interested in Bairstow.

  • Comment posted by MariaGinsberg, today at 10:34

    Michael Vaughan you are sounding like a stuck record. I really hope we don't have to listen to you in the summer. Please can we have some more positivity and better analysis. BBC commentary far behind what was actually happening on the field. Thank you Channel 4. Congratulations India, no.1 team.

    • Reply posted by Red Shell, today at 10:42

      Red Shell replied:
      Vaughan is a realist.

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 10:26

    How very dismal, how very England! Admittedly against the best Test side in the world on their patch, but still... Dear Selectors, can we take two things out of this, please? Stop imagining that Bairstow is a Test No.3, and put Crawley back where he belongs, instead of asking him to open!

    Promise from Lawrence, good to see Foakes back, steady from Leach. Precious little else that's new & good.

  • Comment posted by sd7272, today at 10:38

    This series should be the absolute priority ahead of Australia (who are not that good anyway and are specialists in sledging and cheating!)

    Toppling India in India surely is the ultimate cricketing challenge. Let’s hope that England step up and battle properly in the upcoming 20/20 and one day games. So far this has been a total disaster. More gardening this weekend?

  • Comment posted by Dustbowl destroyer, today at 10:35

    Time for England's management to stop with these crazy rotation policies and focus on building confidence in the test team. Too many changes a) between the bubble b) between tests and c) in the batting orders would surely have dented confidence and this is not the way to build a team.

  • Comment posted by Wheatsheaf, today at 10:32

    Apart from being found technically lacking many of this team have no mental toughness. In a different way they will be found out in Australia . Some fresh faces in the summer can do no worse.

  • Comment posted by Mr Markie, today at 10:31

    The best team won by a mile. don't blame pitches. We have not got a decent spin option and our batting is miles off the mark against quality spin.
    We need to find a way of bringing spin to the forefront of county cricket.

    • Reply posted by FFC2, today at 10:32

      FFC2 replied:
      The pitch here was ok. The last two however were a disgrace.

  • Comment posted by samuraibrian, today at 10:29

    We've had what, 12 days out of a possible 20? Short-changed!

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 10:29

    You win the toss 3 from 4 times and lose three one, no excuses. Batting needs improvement.

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 10:29

    Apart from Lawrence that was pathetic from England. No fight at all. Well done to India. Axar and ashwin are class!!

  • Comment posted by CriticalPoint, today at 10:41

    Congrats to India first of all.They’ve been the most consistent test team,along with NZ, and both are justified finalists. Should be a cracking final and I expect the ICC to prepare a pitch that offers value for the occasion

    For England, lessons haven’t been learnt on spin and batting fragility.Even at home, they suffer when the pitch takes spin late

    Work needs doing for summer & the ashes!

  • Comment posted by Sir Nick Albert Wright, today at 10:40

    Highlight of the day was Bairstow not reviewing his decision.

    • Reply posted by SqueekyBTime, today at 10:43

      SqueekyBTime replied:
      Comment of the day

  • Comment posted by CricViz, today at 10:39

    Jonathan Agnew still looking for excuses on The Cricket Social saying India's batting wasn't outstanding. Are you kidding me? Wake up!!

    • Reply posted by Viv18, today at 10:42

      Viv18 replied:
      Axar and Sundar say hello.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 10:37

    Dont blame it on the batsmen. Dont blame it on the bowlers. Dont blame it on the bad times. Blame it on the Moeen

    • Reply posted by Qazaa, today at 10:40

      Qazaa replied:
      There comes a time when everyone needs to blame someone and that someone is Moeen Ali.

  • Comment posted by Marcus Ginantonicus, today at 10:36

    Even when we were beating Sri Lanka, I said that we should expect 0-4, and if lucky, 1-3. The first test toss was a lucky affair.

    It's a series where we have been outplayed in every department. Even with the mediocre top-order batting from India.

    Well done, India. Congratulations to all the happy Indian fans. Waiting for the summer.

    • Reply posted by Tom, today at 10:39

      Tom replied:
      Time will tell :)

