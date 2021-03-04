Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Tammy Beaumont has scored 319 runs in five innings during England's tour of New Zealand

Second Twenty20, Sky Stadium, Wellington New Zealand 123-9 (20 overs): Satterthwaite 49 (30), Davies 4-23 England 124-4 (17.2 overs): Beaumont 63 (53), Knight 39 (39) England won by six wickets; lead series 2-0 Scorecard

England wrapped up the series with a comfortable six-wicket win in the second Twenty20 against New Zealand in Wellington.

After being put in, New Zealand were restricted to 123-9, with Freya Davies taking a career-best 4-23 including top-scorer Amy Sattherthwaite for 49.

England recovered from 30-2 in reply, with Tammy Beaumont making a 53-ball 63 in a stand of 83 with Heather Knight.

Amy Jones hit the winning runs as England won with 16 balls to spare.

The victory means England extend their winning run in completed T20s to 10 games, a run which started after the six-wicket defeat in their opening game of the World Cup in March 2020.

Their only defeat in the format during that time was the controversial washed-out semi-final against India.

The series concludes on Sunday (03:00 GMT). Fans will be allowed at that game after lockdown restrictions were lifted in Wellington.

England's winning run Date Opponent Winning margin 26 February 2020 Thailand 98 runs 28 February 2020 Pakistan 42 runs 1 March 2020 West Indies 46 runs 21 September 2020 West Indies 47 runs 23 September 2020 West Indies 47 runs 26 September 2020 West Indies 20 runs 28 September 2020 West Indies 44 runs 30 September 2020 West Indies 3 wickets 3 March 2021 New Zealand 7 wickets 5 March 2021 New Zealand 6 wickets

