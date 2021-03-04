Stirling joined Islamabad United after hitting centuries in four of his last six ODIs

Ireland opener Paul Stirling says he is keen to further broaden his horizons after starring in the early stages of his spell at Islamabad United.

Stirling top-scored in his second game for the franchise before the postponement of the Pakistan Super League due to a coronavirus outbreak.

He admits the PSL's postponement is "frustrating" but is hopeful of further opportunities outside of Irish cricket.

"For me, it's a must," Stirling, 30, said of continuing to play globally.

"County cricket has been taken away, which I've been fortunate enough to have had for the last 10 or 12 years.

"When you take that away, it's quite a big void to fill with the standard of cricket you want to play day in, day out, so going to these leagues around the world outside of the Irish games is of the utmost importance for me to try and keep myself at a certain level."

While Stirling has played in various T20 franchise competitions around the world, he has previously said that he regards the PSL to be the most "high-profile" tournament he has participated in.

The batsman joined Islamabad on the back of hitting centuries in four of his last six one-day internationals, and has continued his strong form in Pakistan by top-scoring with 56 in United's six-wicket win over Quetta Gladiators earlier this week.

However, his progress was halted with the news that the PSL had been postponed with immediate effect following seven positive coronavirus cases, with Pakistan Cricket Board chief executive Wasim Khan saying he hopes to complete this season's competition by the end of 2021.

But while Stirling admits to being frustrated by the postponement of the tournament, he was pleased to have played a starring role in the win over Quetta Gladiators prior to the decision to halt the Twenty20 competition.

"It was nice to get a few runs," said Stirling, who returned a negative coronavirus test and will return home following the PSL's postponement.

"This is probably the highest standard of cricket I've played in outside of World Cups, so there were certainly nerves there to start and it had that feeling of a debut again when you're not quite sure if you're up to the standard, so it was good to get a few on the board.

"Bad timing as well I suppose, I maybe could have continued on that good form but now unfortunately there's going to be a break."