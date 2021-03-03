Last updated on .From the section Cricket

James Bracey was nominated for the Professional Cricketers' Association's Young Player of the Year award in 2019

Gloucestershire wicketkeeper-batsman James Bracey has signed a two-year contract extension with the club.

The 23-year-old, who made his first-class debut in 2016, will now remain at the Bristol County Ground until the end of the 2023 season.

Bracey is yet to make his debut for England, but has featured as a reserve for Test match series against West Indies, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and India.

He was Gloucestershire's highest run-scorer in white-ball cricket in 2019.

"What James has been able to achieve over the last couple of years has been very impressive," interim head coach Ian Harvey told the club website. external-link

"He has quickly become a senior player in the dressing room.

"The qualities he brings to the side are a fantastic attitude and some great recent experience in and around the England set-up which he can share with the other lads."