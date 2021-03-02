Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ben Cox was called up by the MCC to play against champion county Surrey in Dubai in March 2019

Worcestershire wicketkeeper Ben Cox has ended speculation over his future by signing a contract extension tying him to New Road until at least 2023.

Media reports had linked Cox with a move to Surrey, where ex-Worcestershire skipper Vikram Solanki, his former team-mate, is now the head coach.

But 29-year-old Cox, who had a year left on his existing deal, has committed to his home county.

He has also been awarded a benefit year to reward his long service.

Cox was still at Bromsgrove School when he made his Worcestershire debut against Somerset at Taunton as a 17-year-old in September 2009.

After making a half-century on his debut, in his maiden first-class innings, he has since gone on to amass 4,764 first-class runs, to add to his 343 victims behind the timbers.

He actually passed 500 dismissals in all competitions last summer, having played a big part in the Worcestershire side who reached T20 Blast Finals Day in 2018, when they won it for the first time, and 2019.

"If you had said when I made my debut that I would have a 15-year career and be offered a benefit year, I would have snapped your hand off," said Cox.

"I'm over the moon to get things sorted for another three years, and I will still have more to give at the end of this contract. Fitness is always something I have had a high regard for."

The new County Championship season is just over a month away, scheduled to start on 8 April.