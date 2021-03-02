Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Kent won three of their five group games in the Bob Willis Trophy last season

Kent have announced a deficit of £217,351 in their financial results for the year ending 31 October 2020.

The Canterbury outfit saw a drop in income of almost £2m because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The club received £634,073 in increased payments from the England & Wales Cricket Board and £490,164 under the government's furlough scheme.

"We are facing a critical year from a financial viewpoint," said honorary treasurer Derek Taylor. external-link

Kent's turnover totalled £4.02m during the year and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation provided a surplus of £213,620.

Direct expenditure fell by more than £250,000 because of financial controls implemented at the beginning of the pandemic.

"Members and supporters should be comforted by the quality and expertise of our executives and staff, who have responded in an outstanding manner to the crisis, to ensure we are still operating a strong and successful business," Taylor added.

"We should all be grateful to them for the commitment and time they have devoted to the club to get to this position.

"We shall need the same effort in the coming months."