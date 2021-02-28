Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jack Leach (left) has taken 60 wickets at an average of 29.50 in 15 Tests

There has been more debate over the Indian pitches in the media than by the England players, says spinner Jack Leach.

The surfaces for the second and third Tests, both won by the hosts, have come under scrutiny.

On Saturday, India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said "we need to get over it".

"I think that's right," said Leach. "In the dressing room we are just trying to be better and get ready for the next match."

England are 2-1 down going in to the final Test in Ahmedabad, which starts on Thursday.

In the day-night third Test, which took place on the same ground, they were beaten by 10 wickets inside two days, with 28 of the 30 wickets falling to spin.

"The thing I will say, as a cricket fan if I was watching a Test match I would probably want it to go longer than two days," said 29-year-old left-armer Leach.

"I don't know whether that's down to the pitch or skills."

Ravichandran Ashwin reacts to question about third Test pitch

Former England captains Michael Vaughan, Andrew Strauss and Alastair Cook questioned the pitch, but Leach said England were "outplayed" by India.

"We need to learn from that and put things right in the fourth Test," he said.

"Now it's all about looking for the fourth Test. Hopefully the result will be different and we can win."

Leach, who suffers from Crohn's disease, said he has been told he can be vaccinated against coronavirus when he returns home.

"I've heard from my GP," he said. "There's one waiting for me."

Leach has taken 26 wickets during England's five Tests in Sri Lanka and India this winter.

India will secure a place in the World Test Championship final if they avoid defeat in the final Test.

If England win, Australia will advance to meet New Zealand in England in June.