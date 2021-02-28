Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Fawad played his first PSL game on Saturday, taking 1-40 in Islamabad United's six-wicket defeat by Peshawar Zalmi

Monday's Pakistan Super League game between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators has been postponed after Islamabad's Fawad Ahmed tested positive for coronavirus.

The 39-year-old Australia leg-spinner tested positive and went into isolation on Saturday.

Islamabad said the rest of the squad and backroom staff tested negative.

The match - scheduled to start in Karachi at 14:00 GMT - has been moved to Tuesday at 14:00.

The 2020 edition of the PSL was suspended at the play-off stages in March following an outbreak of the coronavirus and completed in November.