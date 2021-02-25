India v England: Hosts win astonishing third Test in two days

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments86

Jonny Bairstow
England have been bowled out for below 200 in five consecutive innings
Third Test, Ahmedabad (day two)
England 112 (Crawley 53; Axar 6-38) & 81 (Axar 5-32, Ashwin 4-48)
India 145 (Rohit 66, Root 5-8, Leach 4-54) & 49-0
India won by 10 wickets
Scorecard

England succumbed to a 10-wicket defeat against India inside two days of an astonishing third Test in Ahmedabad.

On a scarcely believable day when both sides collapsed and 17 wickets fell in two sessions, India completed the quickest Test win since 1935 shortly after dinner.

England began the day with a thrilling fightback, turning India's overnight 99-3 into 145 all out.

But, faced with a first-innings deficit of 33, England were bowled out for 81 as India's spinners ran riot once again.

In a frenzied start to their innings, England lost Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow within three balls - both bowled by Axar Patel.

Ben Stokes and Joe Root briefly calmed the raucous atmosphere but their dismissals in consecutive overs sparked a sorry procession to England's lowest Test total in India.

Spinners were responsible for every wicket to fall on the day - and 28 of the 30 in the match - Joe Root taking 5-8 in the morning session, Axar 5-32 and Ravichandran Ashwin 4-48, including his 400th Test scalp.

India cruised to their target of 49 in eight overs, a remarkable game wrapped up before the floodlit conditions of a day-night Test could have an impact.

Victory gave India, who lost the first Test, an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series with one match to play.

More to follow

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

95 comments

  • Comment posted by MalcsViews, today at 14:49

    Yes the pitch was a disgrace, but it looked like a bunch of posers where at the crease instead of batsmen. Push the bat forward and hope for the best seemed to be the best attack from the English team.

  • Comment posted by Neel, today at 14:49

    Its just not the pitch to be looked at but also T20 plays players have had over the last year. If they are not used to play slow cricket, then it would be challenging for them. Reducing the number of T20 matches is one of the ways to improve test cricket.

  • Comment posted by liam, today at 14:49

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Vox Populi, today at 14:49

    You have to ask questions about England's selection/rotation policy.
    In addition to the questions regarding batting against spin. Look at all the wickets that fell to spinners, including a part time Root...and we picked 4 seam bowlers? (Stokes, Anderson, Broad, Archer)
    England have done this in India before and yet we never seem to learn...scratching my head.

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 14:49

    Absolute garbage. Ignore the pitch, England have been out-classed by India. Because Broad, Anderson, Leach and Archer are all genuine number 11s, it dictates that the top 7 have to be superb. If, however, they picked a number 8 who can bat (Woakes or Curran) then they can pick Leach and two speedsters. Therefore the presence of Broad and Anderson is stopping the team developing. Time to go.

  • Comment posted by TChoice, today at 14:49

    Regardless of the analysis and dissection of this test discussing the surface, selection, team rotation, players attitude, umpires decisions etc, one thing is sure we cannot consistently post competitive scores required at this level. I’m sick of everyone involved in Test cricket trying to justify the England players, we cannot bat against top opposition. Against spin we are terrible.

  • Comment posted by will, today at 14:48

    140 overs.
    140 overs.

    Only way to stop this is for the advertisers and broadcasters to take cash back. Indian cricket is about money and politics. Period.

    #embarrased4cricket

  • Comment posted by neuromantic, today at 14:48

    Terrible pitch, also a terrible performance from England (this morning's bowling spell aside)

  • Comment posted by Ruley Ramundo, today at 14:48

    Man of the match with a score of 66.

    England enabling records baby 👶.

  • Comment posted by Trevwoody, today at 14:48

    Glad I've not got a ticket..
    This kind of match situation is a nail in the coffin of Test cricket.
    Hopefully the return series will give the viewing public more opportunity to actually watch cricket rather than just the highlights.

  • Comment posted by BSG, today at 14:48

    They will get more runs in single 20/20 match between these two teams in a couple of weeks.

    Next Test - Indian should play nine batsmen - then Ashwin and Axar. Don't need any other bowlers.

  • Comment posted by Cricket Fan, today at 14:48

    England won the toss and still got thrashed by India, what do English fans have to say about it?
    a) Blame the pitch
    b) Blame third umpire
    c) Blame the Indian crowd
    d) Blame Narendra Modi
    e) Blame everything except their team

  • Comment posted by Old geezer, today at 14:48

    Same ground for next test so the next pitch is unlikely to be as good as this one. So , if the decision were mine to make , start afresh . Pick two all quicker all rounders eg woakes and stokes , pick leach and Bess and then the rest batsmen from the test and one day squads. It’s really T20 in a 5 day format.

  • Comment posted by davet, today at 14:48

    If we can organise a flight our local under 13s side will be available for next test before the schools start again.

  • Comment posted by Ramskill, today at 14:48

    India deserved the win - poor team selection by England, but when a part time spinner like Joe Root get the figures he did you have to seriously question the pitch.. a long way from anything acceptable for test cricket

  • Comment posted by ngc5139, today at 14:48

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:47

    How good is Axar Patel

  • Comment posted by Zephron6381, today at 14:47

    I must have spent my whole youth career playing on awful pitches like this, based on my batting average

  • Comment posted by coventrytom, today at 14:47

    Not a great performance from either side but the pitch has to be looked at, I’d be complaining if I turned up on a Saturday to play on it, let alone internationals!!

  • Comment posted by Farhan, today at 14:47

    I still love test cricket - doesn't matter if it finished inside two days. Just shows that you need different skills in different conditions. Simple as that!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC