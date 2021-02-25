India v England: Hosts win astonishing third Test in two days
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
|Third Test, Ahmedabad (day two)
|England 112 (Crawley 53; Axar 6-38) & 81 (Axar 5-32, Ashwin 4-48)
|India 145 (Rohit 66, Root 5-8, Leach 4-54) & 49-0
|India won by 10 wickets
|Scorecard
England succumbed to a 10-wicket defeat against India inside two days of an astonishing third Test in Ahmedabad.
On a scarcely believable day when both sides collapsed and 17 wickets fell in two sessions, India completed the quickest Test win since 1935 shortly after dinner.
England began the day with a thrilling fightback, turning India's overnight 99-3 into 145 all out.
But, faced with a first-innings deficit of 33, England were bowled out for 81 as India's spinners ran riot once again.
In a frenzied start to their innings, England lost Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow within three balls - both bowled by Axar Patel.
Ben Stokes and Joe Root briefly calmed the raucous atmosphere but their dismissals in consecutive overs sparked a sorry procession to England's lowest Test total in India.
Spinners were responsible for every wicket to fall on the day - and 28 of the 30 in the match - Joe Root taking 5-8 in the morning session, Axar 5-32 and Ravichandran Ashwin 4-48, including his 400th Test scalp.
India cruised to their target of 49 in eight overs, a remarkable game wrapped up before the floodlit conditions of a day-night Test could have an impact.
Victory gave India, who lost the first Test, an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series with one match to play.
More to follow
- Bloodlands: James Nesbitt stars in thrilling drama where the past won't die
- HyperNormalisation: Have we been conditioned into accepting the fake as reality?
In addition to the questions regarding batting against spin. Look at all the wickets that fell to spinners, including a part time Root...and we picked 4 seam bowlers? (Stokes, Anderson, Broad, Archer)
England have done this in India before and yet we never seem to learn...scratching my head.
140 overs.
Only way to stop this is for the advertisers and broadcasters to take cash back. Indian cricket is about money and politics. Period.
#embarrased4cricket
England enabling records baby 👶.
This kind of match situation is a nail in the coffin of Test cricket.
Hopefully the return series will give the viewing public more opportunity to actually watch cricket rather than just the highlights.
Next Test - Indian should play nine batsmen - then Ashwin and Axar. Don't need any other bowlers.
a) Blame the pitch
b) Blame third umpire
c) Blame the Indian crowd
d) Blame Narendra Modi
e) Blame everything except their team