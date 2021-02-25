Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Pieter Malan has so far made three Test appearances for South Africa

Warwickshire have signed South Africa Test batsman Pieter Malan as their overseas player for the 2021 season.

Malan, 31, has been signed purely for red-ball cricket, starting with the County Championship opener against Derbyshire at Edgbaston on 8 April.

"It's always been an ambition of mine to play county cricket," said Malan.

"I can't wait to get started with the Bears. I'm very excited to be afforded the opportunity at a top county with a proud history like Warwickshire."

