David Lloyd made his first class debut for Glamorgan in 2012

Glamorgan vice-captain David Lloyd says the new Hundred franchise tournament represents "an exciting time for cricket in the UK."

Lloyd is the only Welsh player in the Welsh Fire men's side, whose women's squad includes Welsh all-rounder Alex Griffiths.

Glamorgan's Colin Ingram has been picked by Oval Invincibles and Timm van der Gugten by Trent Rockets.

Glamorgan captain Chris Cooke is retained by Birmingham Phoenix.

All-rounder Lloyd has high hopes for the second attempt to launch the eight-city Hundred competition, after the first year was cancelled because of coronavirus restrictions on crowds and international travel.

"It's going to be a bit alien at first , but it can only be a positive to try a new format and maybe get in new crowds, people into the game. It'll be an exciting time for cricket in the UK with some fantastic players on show.

"To be in the same team as all the players in the Welsh Fire team will be a privilege, I'm delighted to be picked and it came as a bit of a shock really," Lloyd told BBC Sport Wales.

With West Indies' Kieron Pollard and Australian Jhye Richardson chosen as Welsh Fire's new overseas players, there was no room for Welsh fans' favourite Colin Ingram, who lost his "local" status under new rules and was selected for the south London Oval Invincibles instead.

"Pollard is a great player, he's done fantastically well for himself in T20t, so the quality and experience he brings will be ideal, and also the pace of Jhye Richardson is something which is much-needed so they're two really good signings for the 100-ball team," said Lloyd.

He will now encounter two more Glamorgan players as opponents, with Ingram and van der Gugten selected elsewhere in the 2021 draft.

"Colin's made a name for himself as a fantastic player in the shorter format in the last couple of years so they've got a good signing there and I wish Colin all the best, it's just one of those things and that's sport I suppose.

"Very pleased for Timm to get picked up as well, he's proven around the game that he is a very skilful bowler and I wish him all the best."

The four Glamorgan players in the Hundred will miss representing the county in the 50-overs One Day Cup, which runs alongside the new event in July and August.

Glamorgan will also need to name a new captain in the absence of both Cooke and Lloyd.

But their Queensland pair Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser are not involved in the Hundred, with their availability for the county now only subject to the Australian national schedule.