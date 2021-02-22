Carlos Brathwaite: Birmingham Bears sign West Indies all-rounder for T20 Blast
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
Birmingham Bears have signed West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite for this summer's T20 Blast.
The 32-year-old, who played for Kent in 2018, will be making his second appearance in the Blast, having played in all of the world's top T20 formats.
He is currently playing in the Pakistan Super League with Multan Sultans.
Brathwaite remains best known for the four final-over sixes off Ben Stokes that won West Indies the 2016 World T20 final against England in Kolkata.
More to follow.