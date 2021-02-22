Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Devon Conway hit 10 fours and three sixes

First Twenty20, Christchurch New Zealand 184-5: Conway 99 (59), Australia 131 (17.3 overs): M Marsh 45 (33), Sodhi 4-28 New Zealand won by 53 runs Scorecard

Devon Conway's unbeaten 99 off 59 balls helped New Zealand thrash Australia by 53 runs in the opening Twenty20.

Playing only his sixth T20 international, left-handed Conway helped the hosts recover from 19-3 to post 184-5 in Christchurch.

Australia slumped to 19-4 as Tim Southee and Trent Boult shared four wickets in the first five overs.

They were bowled out for 131 with 2.3 overs unused, with leg-spinner Ish Sodhi claiming 4-28.

The victory was New Zealand's biggest in terms of runs against Australia in T20 cricket.

However, the tourists are without several first-choice players because a Test tour of South Africa - later postponed because of coronavirus concerns - was scheduled to be taking place at the same time as the T20s.

The five-match series continues on Thursday in Dunedin.

Conway, who was born in South Africa, averages 91 in T20s for New Zealand after scores of 41, 65 not out, five, 63 and now 99 not out since making his debut in November.

He made 69 not out, 91 not out and 93 not out in his successive T20 innings for domestic side Wellington before this match.