Harry Swindells made 188 runs in five matches at an average of 37.60 and took 11 catches in last year's Bob Willis Trophy

Leicestershire wicketkeeper Harry Swindells has signed a new contract.

Leicester-born Swindells, 21, has agreed a two-year deal until 2022.

Swindells, who broke through in List A and T20 cricket in 2018, made his first class debut in 2019, then became first choice in the truncated 2020 season.

Along with Sam Bates, who also signed a contract extension, and Lewis Hall, the Foxes now have three locally-born keepers who have all come under the wing of Grace Road legend Paul Nixon.

The new County Championship season is scheduled to get underway on 8 April with a Group 2 home game against Hampshire.

The Foxes' first T20 game is a trip to Old Trafford to face Lancashire on Thursday 10 June.