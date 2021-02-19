Sam Hain is second in the list of Bears run scorers in two decades of T20 cricket with 1,943, at an average of 37.36

Warwickshire and England Lions batsman Sam Hain has signed a new two-year contract extension with the county.

The 25-year-old, who first joined the Bears in 2013, will now stay at Edgbaston until 2023.

"Whilst we are now eight years on from him signing his first professional contract, Sam is still very young in his career," said Warwickshire's director of cricket Paul Farbrace.

"He can achieve so much in the game with Warwickshire and England."

Hain, who grew up in Australia after being born in Hong Kong, was first spotted by former Warwickshire captain Michael Powell before impressing in trials as a 14-year-old and signed his first professional contract in 2013.

He became the youngest player in the Bears' history to score a first-class hundred in his debut season in 2014, making three more tons that year, including a career-best 208.

He has only scored six more first-class centuries since, five for the Bears and an unbeaten 140 for the MCC against Essex in the Champion County game in Barbados in March 2018 - but he has caught the eye in white ball cricket.

Hain has made 2,810 career runs in List A cricket at an average of 59.78 - including 10 centuries in that format too - as well as 1,943 in T20 cricket for the Bears, now past Jonathan Trott's 1,911 and within 209 of Ian Bell's record of 2,152.

That has helped earn Hain 17 List A appearances for England Lions, to go with his three first-class games and two in T20s.

He was also part of England's initial 50-man training group during last summer's first national lockdown.

"Warwickshire and Edgbaston have been my home for the last eight years," said Hain. "I'm really excited for this to continue until at least the end of the 2023 season.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed the extra responsibility of becoming one of the more senior members of the playing squad. I believe that I took big steps forward across first-class cricket last season and even more so in T20 as a result."