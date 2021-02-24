Sarah Bryce bats for the ICC Women's Global Development Squad

Sisters Kathryn and Sarah Bryce have always done everything together.

At 23 and 21 respectively, both have captained Scotland and been nominated for the ICC's Associate Cricketer of the Decade award, which Kathryn won.

Now studying at Loughborough University together, in October last year they became some of the first female cricketers - apart from the England national side - to be awarded a professional contract.

And this summer they will take part in the highly-anticipated The Hundred competition. In their long-term sights is guiding Scotland to a first ever World Cup. Side by side.

"I think we've probably got quite a unique relationship," Kathryn says.

"Most sisters probably aren't at the same uni, doing the same sport. I think to be able to share it with someone so close is special.

"You might be feeling down and don't want to show it to the group. But Sarah knows me really well and [it takes her] just one little sentence to realise, and then get you back on track."

Fortunately, younger sister Sarah concurs that the partnership is a blessing rather than a curse.

"I think it's always like having a best friend with you all the time," she says.

"Sometimes you go into new and different environments, like my first game for Scotland, and just having her there adds a a bit of normality to a difficult situation, which is always nice."

Their journey to professional cricket began in their back garden in Edinburgh, where their parents encouraged sport of any kind, while they also played multiple musical instruments.

"Dad just kind of threw balls at us in the garden, he's a big golfer as well," Kathryn said. "So anything you could stand and hit. We played a bit of hockey as well."

"I always loved watching cricket and playing it in the garden," Sarah added. "We were always throwing balls across the sofa and practised diving and catching."

That enthusiasm was harnessed at George Watson's College in Edinburgh, where Kathryn became the first girl to play for the boys' first team, quickly followed, of course, by Sarah.

Their ability earned them the instant respect of their team-mates, while they relished getting one over on opposition players quick to comment on their gender.

"We're both quite similar so we both smile and get on with it," Kathryn laughs. "Then you get them out, and they trudge off, getting laughed at by their team-mates for being put out by a girl. It was fun."

Amid the chaos of 2020, the Bryce sisters have had a life-changing 12 months. The offer of a professional contract and subsequent inclusion in The Hundred has made cricket their career, which was unthinkable when they started out.

They hope - like the ECB - that the new format will take off, increasing the profile of the women's game as it runs alongside the men's competition. It's also a chance for them to make their mark on a bigger stage, alongside some of the world's best.

But with Kathryn, an all-rounder, representing Trent Rockets and Sarah, a wicketkeeper, on the roster of the Oval Invincibles, how will they fare on different teams, for once?

"In 2018 or 2019, I played for Nottinghamshire and Kathryn played for Warwickshire, so we had a game against each other," Sarah explains. "My team won, I'd like to point out. I think it's fair to say we're pretty competitive.

"Luckily we've played in the same team pretty much all of the time. I think because Kathryn was older and better than me, I always wanted to be as good as her and beat her.

"You always have that target of what you're striving to be like. That definitely pushed me on."

In the blue of Scotland, the sisters' goals are aligned. Kathryn has been captain since April 2018, with Sarah now her deputy.

Both have been representing their country since before they were teenagers, the highlight being an undefeated partnership of 336 while playing for the under-17s.

The prodigiously talented pair are in agreement that their ultimate goal is to guide Scotland to a first World Cup. They want to inspire the next generation of girls to play cricket.

"I think getting to a World Cup would be amazing," Kathryn says. "The regard for that competition is huge, and even for the players in it, you're more respected in the cricket community.

"More players will get more opportunities to play abroad, whether it's in the WBBL and the women's IPL - those opportunities to develop their game.

"In the short-term, next year is obviously the Commonwealth Games [in Birmingham]. It would be a real boost to Scottish cricket if we could qualify for that."

"For Scotland to qualify for a WC would be huge," Sarah added. "It's been a dream of mine from a young age so that's definitely our big goal going forward for the next few years."