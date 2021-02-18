Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Dominic Cork also played for Lancashire and Hampshire after 13 years at Derbyshire

Dominic Cork will continue as T20 head coach of Derbyshire Falcons for the 2021 season after agreeing a new deal with his former county.

The 49-year-old ex-England all-rounder first took up the post in 2019, helping lead Falcons to their first T20 Blast Finals Day in the same season.

"We've laid some really strong foundations," Cork said.

He will be assisted by recently-appointed bowling coach Ajmal Shahzad and batting coach Mal Loye.

"We got a taste of T20 Blast Finals Day in 2019 and we all want to perform on that stage again," Cork said.

Derbyshire have already confirmed the signing of Australia T20 international wicketkeeper Ben McDermott as one of their overseas players for all one-day cricket this season.