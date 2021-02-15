India v England: Hosts win second Test by 317 runs in Chennai

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments17

Dan Lawrence is stumped
Dan Lawrence was the first wicket to fall in the day, stumped off Ravichandran Ashwin
Second Test, Chennai (day four)
India 329 (Rohit 161, Moeen 4-128) & 286 (Ashwin 106, Moeen 4-98)
England 134 (Ashwin 5-43) & 164 (Axar 5-60)
India won by 317 runs
Scorecard

England succumbed to an inevitable 317-run defeat by India on the fourth day of the second Test in Chennai.

Faced with the hopeless task of chasing 482 on a deteriorating pitch, England were bowled out for 164 to leave the four-Test series poised at 1-1.

Only Joe Root provided prolonged resistance, but even the captain needed plenty of fortune in his 33, before Moeen Ali chanced his arm for 43 off only 18 balls.

Debutant left-arm spinner Axar Patel claimed 5-60, while off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took 3-53 - and with match figures of 8-96 - to go with a century in India's second innings.

After two matches in Chennai, the series moves to Ahmedabad, with the day-night third Test beginning on 23 February.

India fightback leaves series poised

Halfway through, this series between two Test heavyweights is living up to its billing.

After England produced one of their finest away performances to win the first Test by 227 runs, India have dominated the second, exploiting their expertise in dusty, spinning conditions.

While the tourists cashed in on winning the toss in the first Test, India did the same in the second. Even if this match will be remembered for the pitch, that should not detract from the fact that the home side have been vastly superior.

Between them, Rohit Sharma and Ashwin made more runs than the entire England team. Ashwin and Axar applied more pressure than England spinners Jack Leach and Moeen, while Rishabh Pant pulled off as many moments of wicketkeeping brilliance as Ben Foakes.

The floodlit third Test, played with the pink ball, will add a different dynamic, with pace bowling perhaps playing a bigger part.

On the line in the final two matches will not only be the series, but also a place in the World Test Championship final. England, India or Australia can make it through to meet New Zealand in June.

More to follow.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

18 comments

  • That's two smashing now for the tie.

  • Very disappointing that we didn’t manage a partnership of more than 38 in the match

  • Regardless of what Agnew may think a pitch on which Two fantastic 100s scored can’t be that bad.

    Truth is England were outbatted and out spun here

    Did we read the pitch wrong? With so few overs bowled by seamers maybe a third (wrist) spinner may have helped question though just how fit Stokes is to bowl.

    Entertaining knock by Ali at the finish and bowled well too.

    On to the next game

  • What is the point of a serious professional game where the pitch is so poor that the outcome is decided on the coin toss before a ball is bowled? India are better than England at playing on a sandpit. Nonsense.

  • Well played India.

    Spin and scoreboard pressure familiar issues for England.

    Both tests have been a little one sided so far. Hopefully we‘ll get one where we go late into day 4 with all results possible.

    Game on.

  • at least moeen ali put a smile back on my face!

  • Micky Mouse strip but you have to adapt to it! 1 - 1 i wouldn't of predicted that. I'm expecting a similar moon type surface for the next test.

    • cynic replied:
      The next one's the pink ball day nighter right? England's only chance.

  • Whatever is being said about the pitch, toss or umpiring, both matches have been won by the car better team and England would definitely have taken being 1-1 going into the day night game.
    But for heaven's sake let Anderson play the last two 🐐

  • England made to look like goats. No capitals. Just goats.

  • Moeen securing an IPL by top scoring for us in this match after just 17 balls. Surely that's some sort of record?

  • No-one will disagree that India were the better side, the point that will be made is that only India could have played on this surface, and whatever the game was that was being played over the last 3 and a half days, it certainly wasn't cricket.

    • Dips replied:
      Whatever

  • Well, that's set up nicely for a day-night test!

    No excuses, move on and go hard next week.

  • Can't say I wasn't right? Our spinners are crap getting tonked about like that on a dust bowl.

  • The better team won just as the better team won the first test. Its a 4 match series so game on. Time to forget all the extras about the pitch, third umpires (shocking), Kohli antics (whatever). Game on.

  • We should be playing 4 day tests against England , Afganistan and Ireland

    • Megan replied:
      Take your racist vitriol away from here please

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC