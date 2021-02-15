Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mitchell Marsh helped Perth Scorchers reach the final of Australia's domestic Big Bash League this month

Middlesex have signed Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh for this season's T20 Blast campaign.

The 29-year-old was due to join the north London club for last year's T20 competition, but the deal was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He will be available to play in the entire group stage, and his deal at Lord's could be extended.

Marsh has played 32 Tests, 60 one-day internationals and 15 T20 games for his country since his debut in 2011.

"It will be great to have a player like Mitch in our squad for the T20 Blast this year," Middlesex head coach Stuart Law told the club website. external-link

"On field, he provides experience, power and aggression, while off the field [he] will add to the change in the dressing room we are after."

Marsh joins young Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman as Middlesex's second overseas T20 signing for the 2021 season.