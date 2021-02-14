West Indies beat Bangladesh by 17 runs in second Test to seal 2-0 series win
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
|Second Test, Mirpur (day four)
|West Indies 409 (Da Silva 92, Bonner 90) & 117
|Bangladesh 296 (Liton 71, Cornwall 5-74) & 213 (Tamim 50, Cornwall 4-105)
|West Indies won by 17 runs
|Scorecard
West Indies beat Bangladesh by 17 runs in a thrilling second Test in Mirpur to complete a 2-0 series victory.
Chasing 231 to draw the series, Bangladesh slipped from 101-3 to 213 all out on the fourth evening.
Rahkeem Cornwall took 4-105 - for 9-174 in the match - and caught Mehedi Hasan at slip for the final wicket to end a stand of 25 which gave the hosts hope.
All 10 Bangladesh wickets fell to spin, with Kraigg Brathwaite claiming 3-25 and Jomel Warrican 3-47.
Brathwaite was leading an understrength West Indies side missing 10 players - including captain Jason Holder - who opted out of the tour because of coronavirus concerns.
West Indies chased 395 - the fifth highest successful pursuit in Test history - to win a remarkable first Test thanks to debutant Kyle Mayers's unbeaten 210.
