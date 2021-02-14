Last updated on .From the section Cricket

It was the first time in 65 years West Indies spinners had taken all 10 wickets in an innings

Second Test, Mirpur (day four) West Indies 409 (Da Silva 92, Bonner 90) & 117 Bangladesh 296 (Liton 71, Cornwall 5-74) & 213 (Tamim 50, Cornwall 4-105) West Indies won by 17 runs Scorecard

West Indies beat Bangladesh by 17 runs in a thrilling second Test in Mirpur to complete a 2-0 series victory.

Chasing 231 to draw the series, Bangladesh slipped from 101-3 to 213 all out on the fourth evening.

Rahkeem Cornwall took 4-105 - for 9-174 in the match - and caught Mehedi Hasan at slip for the final wicket to end a stand of 25 which gave the hosts hope.

All 10 Bangladesh wickets fell to spin, with Kraigg Brathwaite claiming 3-25 and Jomel Warrican 3-47.

Brathwaite was leading an understrength West Indies side missing 10 players - including captain Jason Holder - who opted out of the tour because of coronavirus concerns.

West Indies chased 395 - the fifth highest successful pursuit in Test history - to win a remarkable first Test thanks to debutant Kyle Mayers's unbeaten 210.