India v England: Ravichandran Ashwin hits century before tourists lose three wickets

By Stephan ShemiltBBC Sport

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates
Ravichandran Ashwin hit 14 fours and a six in his 148-ball innings, his fifth Test century
Second Test, Chennai (day three)
India 329 (Rohit 161, Moeen 4-128) & 286 (Ashwin 106, Moeen 4-98, Leach 4-100)
England 134 (Ashwin 5-43) & 53-3
England chasing 482 to win
A century from local hero Ravichandran Ashwin heaped misery on England in the second Test against India in Chennai.

Ashwin made 106, sharing 96 with Virat Kohli, who scored 62, to take India to 286 in their second innings.

Given lives on 28, 56 and 70, Ashwin added a hundred to his five-wicket haul for the third time in his career. Only the great Sir Ian Botham has achieved the feat more often in Tests.

Set a notional 482 to win on a pitch often exploding when the ball lands, England lost three wickets in the 19 overs possible on the third evening.

After Dom Sibley was lbw to Axar Patel, Rory Burns edged Ashwin to gully and nightwatchman Jack Leach survived only two balls to leave the tourists 53-3 at the close.

With so much time left in the game, a draw is out of the question and the four-match series is set to be level at 1-1 going into the day-night third Test in Ahmedabad on 24 February.

India show the way

For two days, the pitch has been the subject of much debate - whether the excessive turn on offer from the beginning of the match is suitable for Test cricket.

Even accounting for the edge India gained by winning the toss, the main reason for their dominance on the opening two days was their superior performance, and they rammed home their advantage to give the conditions further context on Monday.

As well as England's spinners have bowled - Leach and Moeen Ali shared 14 wickets - they have not been able to exert the same control as their India counterparts, with a loose delivery rarely far away.

With the bat, Ashwin and Kohli showed that run-scoring is possible - particularly against the older, softer ball - if batsmen can find a way to get in.

As if to emphasise England's shortcomings, Sibley had only three to his name when he tried to work Axar on the leg side and was palpably leg before.

Burns showed admirable intent in his 25 but made the mistake of closing the face on Ashwin to offer a leading edge, exposing Leach, who turned Axar to leg slip.

Ashwin delights home crowd

At the beginning of the day with India 54-1 and 249 ahead, their control was near total, but England were still able to reduce them to 106-6 through the bowling of Moeen and Leach and the brilliant wicketkeeping of Ben Foakes.

It was at that point that Chennai-born Ashwin joined Kohli, the skipper already showing greater focus than in the first innings when he was embarrassed by Moeen.

As Kohli showed solid defence, sweet timing and crisp footwork, Ashwin scored with greater fluency, sweeping regularly on the way to a half-century from only 64 deliveries.

He was dropped at slip by Ben Stokes off Stuart Broad, with Foakes missing a thick edge off the same bowler standing up the stumps. Ashwin also could have been caught and stumped off the same Moeen delivery, only for Foakes to fumble.

Kohli's dismissal, lbw, again to Moeen, was Ashwin's signal to push on. On 77 when joined by last man Mohammed Siraj, he hurried through the 90s with a mighty slog-sweep for six off Moeen.

With the crowd cheering every delivery Siraj survived, there was an eruption when Ashwin edged Moeen to go to three figures and, after he played on to Olly Stone to become the last man to fall, there was further delirium when he removed Burns.

England battle on

So far behind after two days, England could do little more than hang in and hope to make improvements that will serve them well for the rest of the series.

The reprieves of Ashwin aside, Foakes produced moments of brilliance with the gloves. In the morning alone, he played a part in Cheteshwar Pujara being run out from short leg, then stumped Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant to become the first England keeper to take three stumpings in a men's Test since 1968.

Off-spinner Moeen, playing his first Test since August 2019, has gradually found rhythm to take eight wickets.

All-rounder Stokes has bowled only two overs in the match, although there is not believed to be any concern from England about his fitness.

England can ill afford to miss so many chances - four in total with Joe Root's late drop of Siraj, even if that can partly be attributed to the fatigue of fielding for most of the day in the sun.

Dan Lawrence deserves credit for the manner he battled to 19 not out, while Root survived the closest of lbw reviews from Axar in the final over of the day.

'It's not been a good week for England' - what they said

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew: "England are lucky to only be three down, frankly."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on The Cricket Social: "There's not a great deal of positives England can take. They've just got to try and bat as long as possible and hope one or two individuals get decent scores.

"It's not been a good week for the England team but. at the end of it, take a day or two to have a breather and then realise that they're 1-1 in a four-match series."

England spin-bowling consultant Jeetan Patel: "We have to stay positive. We have stroke-makers in the team and we want them to keep expressing themselves. If we sit there and try to defend for two days, we're not going to have much success."

  • India 615/20.
    English spinners 15/442
    England 187/13.
    Indian spinners 10/126

    You just can’t blame the pitch like Aggers keeps doing. The numbers don’t back it up!

    • SammyValenteno replied:
      India's score became irrelevant yesterday. All England needed to do was keep India at the crease for an hour or so until the end of play on day 3, at which point India would declare, leaving England the not inconsiderable challenge of batting through the final 2 days.
      But England are so thick, they couldn't even keep Ashwin IN.
      Ashwin was HAPPY to get out and put England in for the last half hour!

  • Jonathan Agnew chewing his words right now, telling ICC to get involved and all sorts. Ashwin has shut him up and has shown that skill and quality is what is needed to be successful on a pitch like this. Everyone knows it's a tough wicket, but it's those who are the best who rise to the occasion.

    • tc replied:
      Regardless of anything else, if your a touring side youve no right to moan about the pitches. Dont tour if your going to moan.

  • Aggers, Vaughan and Waugh pipe down now with your pathetic childish rants!

    India have scored 600 runs on this, the match is going 4 days. England have been completely outclassed end of story!

    Umpiring has been a disgrace and Kohli needs to much more decorum but that's all!

    Get over it otherwise!

    • will replied:
      All your strained complaints wont change the facts. The pitch is rubbish and the pressure that the Indian management/captain are putting on the umpires is embarrassing.

      India are the better team. No debate.

  • Hey guys. Can someone tell me how Ravi Ashwin managed to score century on a pitch that is so poor for batting

    • Punter replied:
      Isn't it obvious?

      BCCI swapped the pitch when England were batting.

  • Kohli not exactly covering himself in glory this match. Refusing to walk when bowled, arguing with the umpire on the pitch. You wonder if India would have actually won down under if he’d stayed - this is like watching Australia not the magnificent India team that stood up to all that and beat them.

    • Dave replied:
      Such a shame to see a talented cricketer show such arrogance. He should take a leaf out of Root’s book - when the third umpire made his howlers earlier in the match, Root shook his head but just got on with it.

  • The way Ravi Ashwin & Virat played should give England hope that they can put up a fight. Thought Burns started with positive intent & hoping to see England play positively regardless of the result. Thats what test cricket is all about isn't it!!

    Also Vaughan mentioned that that there are little positives for England but good lord he is forgetting Foakes. Stunning demo of keeping skills!!

    • Red Shell replied:
      Just for balance Foakes missed 3 fairly regular stumping opportunities across both innings but I do think he has nudged ahead of Butler.

  • India have scored 600+ runs on this "minefield" and their No 8 has just posted 106. Tell me again Englands failure is all down to a poor pitch??

    • david replied:
      It’s also scoreboard pressure

  • Damn pitch. Errrrrr wait. No it was the umpires. Damn umpires. Errrrrr wait. Damn Indians.

  • He's a handy player, but could Ashwin do it on a cold, rainy night in Stoke?

    • Jay replied:
      Probably not but who cares.

  • I love how Brit fans attack any opposition (that is crushing them) by focussing on everything BUT sporting skill... the pitch, bad behaviour, weather, poor umpires, round bat, square ball. Perennial losers with matching attitudes.
    Great cricket India, now finish them off!

    • RSK replied:
      Very well said Sir 👏

  • Forget the hype about the pitch and accept England will lose matches. We are supposed to be building a team strong enough to challenge for the Ashes. Despite Australia being in some turmoil, I cannot see England success down-under. Any thoughts...?

  • What is the reason why Joe Root does not bowl more in this match. He is actually a pretty good spin bowler and he bowls it a lot quicker than the other spinners

  • Well if England avoid defeat then they know they have at least 180 overs to face, because India WILL bowl them.

  • If their number 8 can get a ton then it’s clearly not the minefield everyone says it is.

    Good effort from Mo, nearly half the Indian wickets and getting Kohli and Rahane both innings. Deserves a break from criticism today.

    • Hurley Hawk replied:
      Moeen’s bowling to Kohli has been terrific -especially today with his switch to round the wicket. It’s odd that Kohli has struggled with the off spinners this series -he has a great record

  • How bad is that pitch, Aggers?

    • Vikram replied:
      his article will magically disappear soon...English entitlement at it's worst.

  • Let this one slip away at 106-6!

    • Tom replied:
      Spot on

  • England fans and media..''This pitch is unacceptable..totally biased in favour of the bowlers''...next day..England bowlers leathered to the car-parks

    • The-Left-Are-Dangerous replied:
      You're precisely the reason that people do not like your side. You were not gloating after the first test, so why don't you 'bore-off' and go back to your crappy T-20 dross?

  • For these people blaming the pitch...... if it was that bad two batsman wouldn't have scored test hundreds plus nor would there have been three 50s in this test to date either. Just accept that India have been a better time. As an England fan I hate to see England losing but there's no way that that is because the pitch is bad. Some people really need to grow up.

    • tc replied:
      well said mate

  • England’s weaknesses have been exposed. Openers not good enough. Spinners not good enough. Root also got away with a terrible decision at the end of the day.

  • You don't get a plumber LBW than that! Root get's away with one there for sure. It'll be game over for us tomorrow, just after lunch I feel.

