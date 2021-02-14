England crumble in second India Test

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England's batting crumbled in the Chennai dust as India moved on course for an emphatic win in the second Test.

With the ball biting, fizzing and spitting off a rapidly deteriorating pitch, England had few answers against India's skilful spinners, slipping to 52-5 in response to the hosts' 329.

Ben Foakes provided admirable resistance for 42 not out, saving a follow-on that probably would not have been enforced, before England were bowled out for 134.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin ended with 5-43, while debutant left-arm spinner Axar Patel and paceman Ishant Sharma claimed two wickets apiece.

Rohit Sharma, who made a sparkling 161 on day one, survived a stumping chance on 18 and overturned being given lbw on 22 to end the second day 25 not out, taking India to 54-1 and a lead of 249.

For all of the debate over the suitability of the pitch, India have now scored 383 runs in 113.5 overs for the loss of 11 wickets.