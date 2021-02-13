Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Tour match, Queenstown England 299-9 (50 overs): Sciver 75 (74), Brunt 41 (29) New Zealand XI 279-6 (50 overs): Down 97 (108) England won by 20 runs Scorecard (external site) external-link

Nat Sciver made 75 as England won the opening warm-up match of their tour of New Zealand by 20 runs.

Facing a New Zealand XI in Queenstown, England posted 299-9 from 50 overs, with Katherine Brunt hitting 41 off 29 balls and the top seven all passing 20.

Although Lauren Down scored 97, the hosts rarely threatened to overhaul England's total.

With all of their squad taking part in the game, England took the opportunity to use nine bowlers.

Kate Cross, Tash Farrant, Freya Davies and Sophie Ecclestone took one wicket each.

The first of three one-day internationals is on 23 February, with three Twenty20s following from 3 March.

England, the world champions, did not play any 50-over cricket in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It was very strange," said opener Tammy Beaumont, who made 27.

"It was very different. It's something you have to be disciplined about in ODI cricket, in terms of how you want to go about your innings. It was good to be back out there."