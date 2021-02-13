Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Rohit Sharma made his seventh Test century, all of which have come at home

Second Test, Chennai (day one) India 300-6: Rohit 161, Rahane 67 England: Yet to bat Scorecard

England were given a stark reminder of the challenge of touring India by Rohit Sharma's classy 161 on day one of the second Test.

Opener Rohit displayed some sparkling strokeplay to help the hosts to 300-6 on an absorbing, entertaining and occasionally bizarre day in Chennai.

After a magnificent victory in the first Test, England suffered the disadvantage of losing the toss and are in line to bat last on a dusty pitch already showing sharp turn and some uneven bounce.

Impressive pace bowler Olly Stone had Shubnam Gill lbw with the ninth ball of the day and India were 86-3 when Moeen Ali bowled a stunned Virat Kohli for a duck.

But Rohit was joined by Ajinkya Rahane, who made a solid 67, for a stand of of 162 that was ended when Rohit top-edged spinner Jack Leach to deep square leg.

That sparked a fightback that England's perseverance deserved - the tourists took three wickets for 36 runs in the final session.

However, at some point they will be faced with the task of batting themselves into this match against a trio of India spinners that will be afforded plenty of assistance.

More to follow.