Pakistan in South Africa 2021
From the section Cricket
April
2 1st ODI, Centurion (d/n) (12:00 BST)
4 2nd ODI, Johannesburg (09:00 BST)
7 3rd ODI, Centurion (d/n) (12:00 BST)
10 1st Twenty20 international, Johannesburg (13:30 BST)
12 2nd Twenty20 international, Johannesburg (d/n) (17:30 BST)
14 3rd Twenty20 international, Centurion (d/n) (17:30 BST)
16 4th Twenty20 international, Centurion (d/n) (17:30 BST)
NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made