Pakistan in South Africa 2021

From the section Cricket

South Africa wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen and Pakistan's Hussain Talat

April

2 1st ODI, Centurion (d/n) (12:00 BST)

4 2nd ODI, Johannesburg (09:00 BST)

7 3rd ODI, Centurion (d/n) (12:00 BST)

10 1st Twenty20 international, Johannesburg (13:30 BST)

12 2nd Twenty20 international, Johannesburg (d/n) (17:30 BST)

14 3rd Twenty20 international, Centurion (d/n) (17:30 BST)

16 4th Twenty20 international, Centurion (d/n) (17:30 BST)

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made

