Munster Reds will be playing more matches in the 2021 season

A new structure for the men's Inter-Provincial Series will see Munster Reds added to the 50-over Cup competition.

Other changes include new performance coaching hubs, a revised squad selection process and creation of a new emerging team competition.

Cricket Ireland says the revamp is designed to "create a true best v best system for Irish cricket".

It hopes this will benefit the international pathway and increase top-level opportunities for more players.

Munster Reds will join North West Warriors, Northern Knights, Leinster Lightning in both formats competing in the two white-ball competitions.

The Inter-Provincial Cup (50 over) will comprise a two round-robin series allowing each team a total of six matches each.

Festival cricket

A series of three-day festivals will be held for the Inter-Provincial Trophy (Twenty20).

However, there will be no red-ball Inter-Provincial Championship this year - with no summer Test scheduled in 2021, Cricket Ireland has prioritised white-ball cricket due to there being three white-ball world cups over the next three years.

It says it hope to re-introduce the series "when both the pandemic and consequential financial situation permits".

New Provincial Union-based Performance Coaching Hubs will be established, replacing the previous coaching regime that was arranged and led by the national head coach out of the High Performance Centre in Dublin.

The new system will see additional Performance Hubs in Belfast and Bready.

"This is an exciting day for domestic representative cricket across Ireland, as we start to move forward with some substantial reforms to the men's game," said Richard Holdsworth, High Performance Director for Cricket Ireland.

"A viable and sustainable inter-provincial structure feeding talent into the international set-up is crucial for the competitiveness of our senior side on the world stage."