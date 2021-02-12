Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Naveen-ul-Haq played in the Caribbean Premier League with Guyana Amazon Warriors

Leicestershire have signed Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq for this summer's T20 Blast competition.

The 21-year-old has played white-ball cricket for his country and also appeared in the T20 Caribbean Premier League and Abu Dhabi T10 competitions.

Naveen, who is also expected to enter the Indian Premier League player auction for 2021, has taken 55 T20 wickets at an average of 23.47.

"Naveen is an extremely consistent T20 performer," head coach Paul Nixon said.

"His clever changes of pace mixed with quicker balls delivered with his unique bowling action make it very tough for opposing batsmen.

"As well as being a talented player under pressure, our young team will learn a lot from a high-class performer like Naveen."

The T20 Blast begins on 9 June, with Leicestershire playing their group game against Lancashire at Emirates Old Trafford the following day.

Leicestershire remain the only county to have won the domestic T20 trophy three times - in 2004, 2006 and 2011.