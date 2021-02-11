Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Spinner Dan Moriarty made an immediate impact in 2020, taking 17 wickets in both the Bob Willis Trophy and the T20 Blast

Surrey have signed up three of their most talented young players, Dan Moriarty, Gus Atkinson and James Taylor on extended contracts, to run until the end of the 2022 season.

Left-arm spinner Moriarty, 21, and fast bowler Taylor, 20, who were under contract for this summer, have now added an extra year.

All-rounder Atkinson, 22, will also be at the club for the next two seasons.

The trio made their Surrey debuts in the shortened two-month 2020 season.

Moriarty made the biggest impact, taking 17 wickets in the T20 Blast, to match his 17 scalps in two Bob Willis Trophy appearances - in which he claimed three successive five-wicket hauls against Middlesex (5-64) and Sussex (5-154 and 6-70).

"All three have made nice progress," said Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart. "I'm now looking forward to seeing them develop even more over the next two seasons."