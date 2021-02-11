Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Liam Livingstone scored 426 runs in 14 innings for Perth Scorchers in Australia's Big Bash

Batsman Liam Livingstone has been named in England's Twenty20 squad for next month's tour of India.

Livingstone, 27, has not played a T20 international since 2017 but is recalled after impressing for Perth Scorchers in the Australian Big Bash.

There is still no place for Alex Hales, who finished as top run-scorer in the Big Bash with Sydney Thunder.

Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes are included, but Test captain Joe Root misses out.

Pace bowler Jake Ball and spinner Matt Parkinson will travel as reserve players.

The five-match series will form part of England's build up to the Twenty20 World Cup, which takes place in India later this year.

The squad travel to India on 26 February, with the first match in Ahmedabad on 12 March.

Livingstone earns return

Livingstone earned his only two Twenty20 international caps against South Africa in June 2017.

The Lancashire batsman has been on the fringes of the England white-ball side for the past year, having been included in the one-day squad for last summer's series against Ireland and the winter tour of South Africa, which was eventually postponed because of Covid-19 concerns.

He returns to the T20 side after hitting 426 runs in 14 matches to help Perth Scorchers reach the Big Bash final, forming a productive opening partnership with England team-mate Jason Roy.

Hales remains out of favour despite ending that tournament with 543 runs at a strike-rate of 161.60, which included 110 off 56 balls against eventual champions the Sydney Sixers.

James Vince - who helped the Sixers to the the title with 532 runs, including 95 in 60 balls in the final - also misses out.

Wicketkeeper Buttler played in England's first-Test victory over India in Chennai but is being rested for the remaining three matches and will fly back out to India for the Twenty20 series.

Root has not played a T20 international since May 2019. He has been in fine form for the Test side, scoring two double centuries in his past three matches.

England T20 squad

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex, capt), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Sam Billings (Kent), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Tom Curran (Surrey), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), Reece Topley (Surrey), Mark Wood (Durham).

Reserves: Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire), Matt Parkinson (Lancashire).

India T20 tour schedule

*All matches at Ahmedabad; all times GMT

Friday, 12 March - 12:30

Sunday, 14 March - 12:30

Tuesday, 16 March - 12:30

Thursday, 18 March - 12:30

Saturday, 20 March - 12:30