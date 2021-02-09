Callum Parkinson made his first-class debut against Derbyshire in August 2016

Leicestershire spinner Callum Parkinson has signed a new contract until the end of the 2023 season and been confirmed as vice-captain for this summer.

The 24-year-old, topped the club's T20 Blast bowling averages with a joint-highest total of 10 wickets at 21 runs apiece, with an economy rate of 6.56.

He told the club's website he was "honoured" and "humbled" to be working alongside skipper Colin Ackermann.

"There is a genuine belief that we can do some special things," he added.

"We have had a quite change in group during my time at the club. We have lost a lot of senior players recently, and it's time for me to grow up and take a bit of responsibility within the group."

Parkinson also had a fine Bob Willis Trophy campaign last summer, claiming eight wickets at a cost of only 24 runs each and has a first-class match career-best of 10-185.

Head coach Paul Nixon said: "Callum is highly valued and respected. We saw him continue to perform consistently and show growth throughout the 2020 season.

"He is a player that others look up to and we feel that now is the time for Callum to take on a leadership role. It will only help his development as a fine slow left-arm spin bowler in all formats, and he is also highly capable with the bat."