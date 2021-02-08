Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Transvaal-born Gareth Harte had been with Middlesex and Somerset before Durham

All-rounder Gareth Harte has left Durham to take up opportunities in his native South Africa.

The 27-year-old joined the county in May 2017 after spells at Middlesex and Somerset, scoring 1,201 first-class runs and taking 15 wickets in 25 games.

Harte also contributed to short-form cricket at Durham, with 229 runs across the white-ball formats.

"Durham gave me the chance to play professional cricket - something I always wanted to do," said Harte.

"It has been a real honour to wear the Durham crest over the past few years. I now believe it is the right time to step away from the professional game and explore new opportunities here in South Africa."