England celebrate wicket
England were beaten 4-0 on their last tour of India in 2016
First Test, Chennai (day four)
England 578 (Root 218) & 178 (Root 40, Ashwin 6-61)
India 337 (Pant 91, Sundar 85, Bess 4-76) & 39-1
India need 381 to win
England will need nine wickets on the final day to beat India after setting up their victory push on day four of the first Test in Chennai.

India closed on 39-1, requiring a record 420 to win or, more realistically, needing to bat out the final day for a draw.

India, who faced 13 overs, lost opener Rohit Sharma to Jack Leach.

Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara reached the close unbeaten on 15 and 12 respectively.

England were tentative in their attempt to set India a challenging target - posting 178 all out from 46.3 overs.

They initially batted positively - building on a 241-run first-innings lead secured earlier in the day - but their scoring rate dropped to a crawl after tea.

Rather than declare, they batted on, allowing overs to be lost from the game - overs which they may need to take nine wickets on day five.

India began day four on 257-6 in their first innings and added 80 runs before they were dismissed for 337 shortly before lunch.

Washington Sundar made an impressive 85 while James Anderson and Leach took two wickets each.

Should England secure victory and take a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series, it would mean just a second defeat for India on home soil since 2013.

England still on top despite strange day

The route taken by England to get to this position was curious, but they are still favourites to claim one of their most famous wins in recent years.

There has been enough in the pitch, particularly with the new ball, for England to be confident of securing victory.

India, led by Sundar, made a solid start in the morning but when the new ball was taken the final four wickets fell for 32 runs.

The hosts opened with spin from both ends and England opener Rory Burns edged to slip from the first ball of England's second innings.

He fell to Ravichandran Ashwin, who also dismissed Dom Sibley for 16 with another ball that turned, bounced and found leg slip. Batting was difficult. India's off-spinner finished with 6-61.

India's quick bowlers found uneven bounce when introduced, another boost for England's chances.

Ishant Sharma dismissed Dan Lawrence lbw with a ball that kept low for his 300th Test wicket and Jasprit Bumrah did the same to Joe Root, after the England captain had made a breezy 40.

England were strangely flat for much of their late burst with the ball, Jofra Archer not offering the penetration of the first innings.

But, Leach's wicket of Rohit was a fine delivery that pitched on middle stump and hit off, highlighting the difficulties India will face.

  • I don't know about anyone else but I'm enjoying the informal but factual cricket chat by the C4 commentators.
    When you think about the inane waffle between the 'lads club' on Sky that seems concentrate more on old boys banter, it makes the game more enjoyable.
    However, Shane Warne as an exception can be insightful and entertaining.

  • England have an upper hand but it could have been even better. I am slightly baffled by their tactics. 3 times in the game now they had a chance to press on India's neck a bit more 1) day 2 when Buttler came out to bat when Eng where 450-5 or something 2) day 3, when India were 6 down, no sight of Jofra or Jimmy 3) day4, I would have sent Buttler early

    Root and Kohli not good captains!!

  • Come on India you can do it!! It’s only 4 an over surely leech and Bess will give them at least one 4 ball an over

  • Strap yourselves in for a squeaky bum day 5. If you want India to win be aware of the Leach. If you want England to win be aware of Pants, he can fill you with number 2s 4s and 6s. May the best team win on the final day. You just have to love Test Cricket.

  • It would have been such a different match if Stoke had knocked up a quick 60 ...

  • Anderson & Archer clearly told Root they couldn't bowl more than a couple of overs tonight, hence delayed declaration. Let's hope they feel rested & able to bowl more overs first thing, and again with the 2nd new ball after 80 overs. Those 23 overs with 2nd new ball could well decide match. Also needed more runs/less overs India to bat, to enable Leach/Bess to attack without worry conceding runs.

  • Why come here go toe to toe, play to your strengths, it going to be hard for India but very possible, because that is the best batting line up in the world, but there is Archer and Anderson so fingers crossed that pitch continues to crack. still think too defensive in the early stages, this should be 500 to get not 405 with 115 overs to play with weather good, that's only 3.5 per over, very tight

  • 420 to win on that minefield of a pitch? Not even the Viv Richards and Gordon Greenidge WI side of the 80s could do it.

    Could be a draw but England will probably win quite easily.

  • I would have declared at 390 but I don’t have 100 test caps. Game plan changed when Pope got out , batted India out of victory unless tomorrow is extraordinary . Archer should bat 11 in tests. Really look forward to final day , The pitch will be the key factor . Set up nicely for a great contest .

  • Good job test matches are five days long.

    • rugby is my game replied:
      I think the idea of 4 day tests will be confined to the bin thankfully.

  • Not sure if great day for E or not - they seem to be in box seat but good 1st innings runs from I this morning.

    Like to hear Root comment on 2nd innings strategy but I can understand the concern on declaration, I have such a powerful atting line up 350 in a day to win not Impossible.

    Still flat pitch so wicket taking won’t be easy. Should be a good day to tomorrow

    Justifies 5 day tests not 4

    • Charlie Haines replied:
      Seeing Pant and co in Australia he may have been worried, but I feel more positivity was needed. Time for Bess and Leach to spin England into a lead in the series!

  • England set up for a win with 9 to get tomorrow. Sensible declaration decision. If England can’t knock them over in that time , setting a lower target and giving India more time to get it would have been daft

  • I think declaration was correct. England have given themselves roughly 100 overs to bowl India out. Our spinners are decent, but inconsistent and had we given India an extra 15 overs Eng would have been vulnerable. We saw what happened in Bang yesterday and what WI did at Leeds a few year ago. Teams are better at big chases and we've got a day to take 9 wickets. If we don't it isn't Root's fault.

  • Took too long to declare in their first innings. Should be an interesting last day! Some good test cricket being played at the moment

  • Does the frustration with Engalnd's delayed declaration stem from the apparent aimlessness of the innings once Root was out? He was pushing the rate up as though he was looking for a tea-time declaration but everyone else seemed to be treating it like the first day, and playing too carefully with no clear purpose, or inclination to score.

    • Hurley Hawk replied:
      To be fair there was some fairly negative bowling from India -Nadeem was bowling over the wicket to Bess with a packed leg side field. They made it hard to score. Some good reverse sweeps from Pope though

      I wish cricket laws could be changed to prevent consistent outside leg pitched bowling. I don’t want the kids watching batsmen kick the ball away!

  • England clear favourites with the uneven bounce and turn but should have declared earlier.

  • As an England fan,of course i want us to win but I can see India batting out the day.

  • A great innings from Sundar -with all top 7 averaging above 40 India have a strong batting line up -but they seem a bowler short with him in the side. I’m sure they’d like to have the Chinaman Kuldeep for variation but if they drop Nadeem then no one is turning it away from the right handers. They miss Jadeja.

    • rugby is my game replied:
      Has Jadeja been dropped or retired?

  • backing England to bowl India out, would take an absurd effort for India to win. Exciting final day ahead!

  • Can't understand the negativity about how England went about this. Got ourselves a great position.

    • MikeHall replied:
      I totally agree. We are now able to bowl a seamer and a spinner at each end without worrying about them taking leach on. Also India have 220+ overs in the match with a quick turnaround to the next test. No chance of India winning really puts pressure on the attack-minded Pant, Gill, Sundar & Ashwin. Tired bodies, tired minds. England win.

