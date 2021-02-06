Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Test debutants Kyle Mayers and Nkrumah Bonner shared a fourth-wicket partnership of 216

First Test, Chittagong (day five): Bangladesh 430 (Mehedi Hasan 103, Warrican 4-133) & 223-8 dec (Mominul 115; Warrican 3-57) West Indies 259 (Brathwaite 76; Mehedi Hasan 4-58) & 395-7 (Mayers 210*, Bonner 86) West Indies won by three wickets Scorecard

Debutant Kyle Mayers scored a stunning 210 not out as West Indies secured the fifth highest run chase in Test history against Bangladesh in Chittagong.

The Windies chased down 395 to win by three wickets, with 15 balls remaining in the final hour of the first Test.

Mayers also shared an outstanding fourth-wicket stand of 216 with fellow Test debutant Nkrumah Bonner.

Bonner fell lbw for 86, but Mayers played with aggression and fluency to see his side home.

'One of the best innings of the 21st century'

Mayers' first-class average before his Test debut was 28.9 from 32 games, with two centuries

Mayers' outstanding knock - which took 310 balls and included 20 boundaries and seven sixes - was one of the finest seen in modern Test cricket.

The 28-year-old - who had only played 32 first-class matches prior to the Test, with a modest average - becomes the the sixth player in history to score a double century in the fourth innings of a Test.

He also recorded the highest second-innings score by a debutant and the second highest individual score in a successful fourth-innings chase after Windies legend Sir Gordon Greenidge's unbeaten 214 against England at Lord's in 1984.

West Indies' win was also the highest successful fourth-innings chase since 2008, and the highest made in Asia.

Highest run chases in Test history Team Opposition Target Score Venue/year West Indies Australia 418 418-7 Antigua, 2003 South Africa Australia 414 414-4 Perth, 2008 Australia England 404 404-3 Headingley, 1948 India West Indies 403 406-6 Trinidad, 1976 West Indies Bangladesh 395 395-7 Chittagong, 2021

More to follow.