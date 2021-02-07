England in India: Dom Bess advances England's hopes on day three in Chennai
|First Test, Chennai (day two)
|England 578 (190.1 overs): Root 218, Sibley 87, Stokes 82
|India 257-6 (74 overs): Pant 91; Bess 4-55, Archer 2-52
|India trail by 321 runs
Dom Bess advanced England's chances of victory over India on day three of the first Test in Chennai, despite a sparkling knock from Rishabh Pant.
Spinner Bess took 4-55 as India closed 257-6, still 321 runs behind.
Bess had India captain Virat Kohli caught for 11 and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane for one, the hosts reduced to 73-4.
Pant then brutally targeted the spin of Jack Leach in a stunning counter-attack, while Cheteshwar Pujara made 73 in support.
But Bess returned to dismiss both batsmen with wicketkeeper batsman Pant caught at deep extra cover by Leach for 91 from 88 balls.
Jofra Archer earlier claimed the wickets of both India openers in a fine new-ball spell after England added 23 runs in 40 minutes with the bat. They were eventually bowled out for 578.
A seventh-wicket partnership of 32 from Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar frustrated England late in the day but Joe Root's side look to be the only team who can win the Test.
