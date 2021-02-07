England in India: Dom Bess advances England's hopes on day three in Chennai

Dom Bess
Bess has taken 16 Test wickets across five innings this winter
First Test, Chennai (day two)
England 578 (190.1 overs): Root 218, Sibley 87, Stokes 82
India 257-6 (74 overs): Pant 91; Bess 4-55, Archer 2-52
India trail by 321 runs
Dom Bess advanced England's chances of victory over India on day three of the first Test in Chennai, despite a sparkling knock from Rishabh Pant.

Spinner Bess took 4-55 as India closed 257-6, still 321 runs behind.

Bess had India captain Virat Kohli caught for 11 and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane for one, the hosts reduced to 73-4.

Pant then brutally targeted the spin of Jack Leach in a stunning counter-attack, while Cheteshwar Pujara made 73 in support.

But Bess returned to dismiss both batsmen with wicketkeeper batsman Pant caught at deep extra cover by Leach for 91 from 88 balls.

Jofra Archer earlier claimed the wickets of both India openers in a fine new-ball spell after England added 23 runs in 40 minutes with the bat. They were eventually bowled out for 578.

A seventh-wicket partnership of 32 from Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar frustrated England late in the day but Joe Root's side look to be the only team who can win the Test.

  • Dom Bess advances England's hopes on day three in Chennai....as we expected he would do. England are well and truly at it and this is quality Test cricket. Keep it up boys.

  • Good day for England but Jack Leach will want to sit on a nice soft cushion after the match after the spanking he had today, hopefully he can bowl better tomorrow.

    Don't blow this opportunity lads to beat India, I don't think you'll get a better one.

  • We have a chance of winning that is more than I thought when they started there 1 st innings. Excellent by Bess

  • Another great day. The drop from Archer may prove costly, the rest of the catching was spot on

    • Pepperami replied:
      A bit harsh on Archer, would have been a blinder.

  • Great to have test cricket on free to air and this England team are playing well. In control hopefully can get a deserved win.
    Covid crisis seems to have revived test cricket around the world. A sport which is easy to get two teams in a bubble for a month. The teams are responding aswell with some great series.

  • Today has been the story of two 23 year olds - Bess & Pant!!

    Believe this South Asian tour(inc SL) is going to cement Dom Bess as the main spinner in the English line up and rightly so. Consistent lines and great temperament.

    As for Pant - even when the world falls around him, he will still play the way he does.His confidence in his abilities at this age is just crazy!!

  • The new Norwegian based spin coach has done wonders with Bess.

    • MaksiNorway replied:
      haha I have just fired up 18 wheels and am off to get him back LOL

  • https://www.telegraph.co.uk/cricket/2021/02/05/time-not-channel-4s-side-strangely-dated-cricket-coverage-made/

    • TODS replied:
      Where’s the link to the bbc’s tv coverage .....

      http/www.bbc.co.uk/ratherwastemilionsondiversityandignorecoreviewers

  • Brilliant performance from England, only criticism I would have is we should have been rushing the Indian batsmen when we had them under pressure. The slow over rate allowed them to relax and get themselves into the game a bit more.

  • Test Match cricket doesn't get better than this. The spirit is is being played in at that level is astonishing.
    Well done to both teams.

  • I really think Joe Root MUST bowl himself more - he has a knack of getting wickets at the right time and he zips it through quickly. Also, I think Dan Lawrence should bowl a bit more, especially because Leach has been poor....

    • Hurley Hawk replied:
      I’m not sure Leach bowled badly -he was perhaps a little too consistent -Pant knew he was aiming for the footmark and took him on -Bess wasn’t so consistent butctook 2 of his wickets with bad balls

  • Bess is a good test spin bowler but nothing special. He’s certainly no Ashwin, Jadeja, Kumble or Bishan Bedi that’s for sure. 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🏏🏏😃🤪😜

    • TODS replied:
      Out bowled and out batted Ashwin in this test though 🤣🤔😳

  • I don't care if it's free,the Starsports/C4 coverage is garbage.

    The wait for the LBW review was so long it was painful !
    What did you get from the commentators,nowt,you just sat there looking a cricketers chatting for what seemed like 5 minutes.

    No hearing the 4th umpire,no seeing re runs of the ball nothing,no " The cameras are on you,you can confirm your decision,not out"

    God i miss SKY.

  • Why why why

    England should have declared at 500.

    But batting on in the morning session was just mad.

    • Hurley Hawk replied:
      I imagine Bangladesh are regretting their declaration -What an innings by Mayers! I thought he was a bowler!

  • Another great day for Test cricket - and on terrestrial TV to boot. England on top, but with plenty still to do. Big shout out to West Indies - incredible win and effort from Kyle Mayers on debut. Sensational.

  • Decent day for England. Archer remains an enigma. Great first spell, then gradually tires. Not a batsman by any means except in 20/20 thrash, and is a dodgy fielder. He needs to build his stamina if going to last as a long-term test player.

  • poor show India no excuses..at least Eddie Jones saved the weekend.

  • So the height of England’s ambitions is a draw? Says a lot.

    • kptdqbf7 replied:
      How did you get to that conclusion?

  • "Dom -dom-dom-dom, Dom -dom-dom-dom Doooooohm" - ala 'dragnet'
    - skill and luck in equal measure from Mr Bess
    Seriously - another good day for England - and what 3 amazing catches -
    lets hear it for Ollie Popes left shoulder too
    still looking at England win 70/30 (for draw)
    Well done C4 - well done England

    • MajorityWorld Steve replied:
      ps solid from Archer too - good wheels

  • What poor coverage. Cook and some randomer in a dingy cupboard gets a bit boring. Bring back Nass, Bumble and Athers I say!

    • Hello Sunshine replied:
      I mean it's free to air so I in a way I guess it is better than nothing....

