Will you go for a combination of Bishan Bedi, Jasprit Bumrah & Sachin Tendulkar? All three? Or none of them...

Who makes it into India's all-time Test XI?

Is Sachin Tendulkar the first name on the team sheet? Perhaps you'll choose Jasprit Bumrah as your bowling spearhead? And do you go with legendary left-arm spinner Bishan Bedi or one of India's modern-day great spin bowlers?

The Cricket Social is having that very discussion on day three of the India v England Test in Chennai and we're giving you the chance to vote for your 11 picks.

You can choose two openers, three middle-order batsmen, one all-rounder, one wicketkeeper, two spinners and two fast bowlers for your team.

Vote below, and don't forget to share your team on social media using #bbccricket.

Note - you can vote more than once in some categories. Once you have voted, hit the 'Vote Now' button again and it will refresh to allow a second or third vote.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

