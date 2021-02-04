England in India: Joe Root marks 100th Test with century as tourists dominate day one

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments194

Joe Root
Root is the third Englishman, after Alec Stewart and Colin Cowdrey, to score a century in his 100th Test
First Test, Chennai (day one)
England 263-3 (89.3 overs): Root 128*, Sibley 87
India: Yet to bat
Scorecard

Joe Root marked his 100th Test with a commanding century - his third in as many matches - as England made an impressive start to the first Test against India.

The England captain hit a brilliant 128 not out in Chennai and led his side to 263-3 at the close.

Root shared a stand of 200 with opener Dom Sibley, who ground out 87 not out from 286 balls before falling in the last over of the day.

The late wicket boosted India but the high-class partnership saw England recover from 63-2, having lost Rory Burns for 33 and Dan Lawrence for a duck on the stroke of lunch.

Root and Sibley weathered a good spell of bowling in the afternoon session and then wore the bowlers down with a masterclass of batting in sub-continental conditions.

Root, who hit 228 and 186 against Sri Lanka last month, became the ninth player to mark his 100th Test with a century.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan described the innings, which began in circumspect fashion and became increasingly aggressive, as "the perfect hundred".

"His 50 to 100 was magnificent," said Vaughan, speaking on The Cricket Social. "He went up in the gears, which is exactly what this team needed.

"It has been a great innings".

England make strong start

The late loss of Sibley, lbw to an inswinging yorker from Jasprit Bumrah, will take the gloss off England's day, but it was still a very impressive start to a much-anticipated series.

First, Root crucially won the toss and then, despite a wobble which included a rash stroke from Burns, he took advantage of a slow, flat pitch.

The hosts, through their three frontline bowlers - Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin - applied intense pressure after lunch but Root and Sibley came through and were then able to profit against India's less experienced bowlers.

India, the leaders in the World Test Championship, have only lost one match at home since 2013 and come into the four-match series buoyed by their historic win in Australia last month.

But it was England who had the better opening day, although many more runs are needed.

England scored 477 in their first innings on this ground during their last tour and lost by an innings, after India racked up 759-7 declared.

Root does it again

In Root, England have a player in the form of his life.

After a lean 2020, during which he did not record a century, the Yorkshireman has begun 2021 - a year in which England play India home and away and visit Australia for the Ashes - in incredible touch.

In Sri Lanka he batted positively, almost from the outset, but in this innings he was more measured against a far superior bowling attack.

His first 25 runs took 72 balls before he reached his hundred from 164 as his attacking intent grew.

He swept with a ease, albeit to a lesser extent than against Sri Lanka, and played a number of excellent shots through the off side off the front and back foot.

In Sibley he found a perfect foil - the England opener doggedly making an impressive score, with clips through mid-wicket his main scoring option.

Sibley had seen his opening partner Burns glove a catch when playing a reverse sweep but provided no such gifts.

When the few mistakes did come in their dominant partnership, edges dropped short due to the slow nature of the pitch.

India were scrappy at times - they bowled 11 no-balls and there were fielding errors - and looked weary by the end but, as their recent series victory in Australia showed, they are never out of a contest.

Comments

Join the conversation

198 comments

  • Root is such a Rolls Royce and the old chugging Land Rover that is Sibley was the perfect foil today. Great morning of cricket

    • duncan brownley replied:
      Just a shame Sibley out in last over of the day.

      Yes good Partnership that was and hopefully a good foundation set for rest of the Innings.

  • marvelous day of LIVE FREE cricket, thanks C4
    - Root done us proud - back over 50 av. Sibley might be devloping into the new 'chef' - great stickability.
    Day England - can Stokes/Pope/Butler join in to get to 450+

    • cynic replied:
      Free maybe. But the coverage was terrible. No one can compare with the quality Sky offers.

  • Big thank you to C4 for getting the rights to this. What a joy to be able to watch live from India.

    A certain other "public service broadcaster" could learn from their actions rather than spend eye-watering amounts on presenters' salaries.

    • longhairrocks replied:
      Not sure a certain other "public service broadcaster" is interested in showing cricket on tv...so kudos to Channel 4

  • Terrific to have the cricket on terrestrial tv! Kids have been to the oval, but hadn’t seen a test on tv before. Had a barrage of questions, they dug out their bats and wanted to know how soon they could play a match -thank you C4!

    • Another Grumpy Manc replied:
      I wish they could have added a highlights programme in the evening after I've finished work. I'm looking forward to Sat. & Sun. mornings though.

  • A very encouraging day BUT in the last tour we scored 400 on 3 occasions and lost every time as India scored 600+. Keep grinding on tomorrow and make sure we don't let this good start slip.

    • cynic replied:
      Yes. We scored 500 in the first innings last time and then India scored 770 and beat us! Might happen again looking at the drab quality of our spin bowling. Kohli and Sharma will feast!

  • Root is some player

    • cynic replied:
      I have always maintained that he was the best out of the Fab 4 on the eye, even during his lean period. Top player.

      Shame the best result we can hope for is a draw. We aren't taking 20 Indian wickets on this pitch.

  • I wanted to say that I was impressed by how Sibley was just playing his natural game and not worrying about the fact Root was scoring twice as quick as him and was happy to bat time but that last ball of the day scuppered things!

    Still, he was there for near 300 balls and has worn out the India bowlers, good to put some miles in their legs right away with 4 tests in quick succession.

    • Hurley Hawk replied:
      I think the issue with his natural game (having been able to watch it on tv!) is that he deflects Ashwin and Sundar into leg with the bat facing the umpire. If he faced the turn of the ball, he could push the slow right armers through the gaps in off, and accumulate more runs.

      Allan Lamb wasn’t a natural against spin, but he used that tactic against India in 1990 to great effect

  • Brilliant start!!!

    Let hope the bating form continues and the England bowlers can do some damage.

    • Simple Simon Met A Pieman replied:
      With Stokes, Pope AND Buttler still to come, you can't ask for much more!

  • Root and Sibley absolutely brilliant. Gutted for Sibley to fall right at the end, fully deserved a century.

  • So how do all the muppets calling for Sibley to be dropped feel now ?
    Form is temporary, Class is permanent !!!

    • duncan brownley replied:
      They be asking for Lawrence now to be dropped.

  • and its nice to be able to see it on free to air TV Will we be able to see the ashes at all next winter? Kudos to Channel 4 for showing it! hopefully it will get good viewing figures so we'll be able to see cricket, notthe bastardised baseball the ECB want to give us

    • AndyB_MOT replied:
      Isn't it brilliant? My seven year old started her day over breakfast by asking if I'd change the channel. I refused of course. Within ten minutes she was asking about the rules of the sport and showing a genuine interest.

  • The bloke who can't convert 50's into 100's and the bloke who cannot play spin. Well done to them both, a really good day for England and so pleased to see it live on Channel 4.

  • Joe Root is just incredible. One of England's greatest sportsmen.

    • cynic replied:
      Is he our best batsman ever in the subcontinent? Never seen such ease of stroke play.

  • Gutted for Sibley but great to see Root addressing his conversion rate on a test by test basis.

  • Well done Dom Sibley, at last a batsman with a test match head on. Joe Root also class.

  • I'm waiting for the excuses as to why Joe Root scored a century today from the Anti Joe Root brigade. Quite frankly I think they've run out of excuses and their desperation to prove he's not a top quality batter is quite pathetic and tiresome.

    • duncan brownley replied:
      Listening to C4 commentators and my comments in how Silverwood has changed the ethics of the squad.

      Plus how JR is batting again and enjoying cricket too as under Bayliss he stuttered.

      Anyway good for him and the England lads for him to reach the 100 milestone plus scoring a 100 too.

  • Couldn’t have asked for a much better day. Lawrence got a good ball and so did Sibley. Burns had a brain fade but that happens. Great start to the series. Shows we can compete.

  • What a player he is!

  • Roooooooooooooooooooooooot!

  • Great day of batting from England, minus that moment of stupidity from Burns. Gutting for Sibley he fell in the last over after that effort. Top 4 laid the foundations for tomorrow, already shaping up to be a great series!

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Cricket on the BBC