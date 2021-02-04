County cricket: ECB confirms T20 Blast and One-Day Cup fixtures for 2021
T20 Blast champions Notts Outlaws will begin their defence of the title at Worcestershire Rapids on 9 June.
The England and Wales Cricket Board has confirmed fixtures for both limited-overs county competitions with the 50-over One-Day Cup also returning.
Somerset last lifted the trophy in 2019 after beating Hampshire in a Lord's final but Trent Bridge will host it this summer on 19 August.
The competition was postponed for the shortened 2020 season due to Covid-19.
Both sets of fixtures have been released before the schedule for The Hundred is confirmed.
The eight-team city-based 100-ball competition has been delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic - it had been due to take place between 17 July and 15 August last year.
The T20 Blast will return to a 14-match group stage split between North and South groups after it was reduced to a three groups of six last summer.
Edgbaston will once again host finals day on Saturday, 18 September, and is already a sell-out after ticket holders from last season were given the option roll their purchases over.
All T20 Blast and One-Day Cup fixtures will be available via BBC local radio stations with extensive coverage also on available on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.
The One-Day Cup opens with five fixtures on 22 July before Somerset begin their defence against Derbyshire on 25 July.
It will also be preceded by 20 matches between first-class counties and National Counties (previously known as minor counties) between 20 and 22 July.
The revamped County Championship season will begin on 8 April.
Fixtures for women's domestic cricket, which will include regional 50-over and T20 competitions, in addition to The Hundred, are expected to be confirmed shortly.
Forty-one female players have signed professional domestic contracts to further establish the elite pathway for female cricketers.
T20 Blast groups
North: Durham, Lancashire Lightning, Yorkshire Vikings, Notts Outlaws, Worcestershire Rapids, Birmingham Bears, Derbyshire Falcons, Leicestershire Foxes, Northamptonshire Steelbacks
South: Hampshire, Sussex Sharks, Kent Spitfires, Essex Eagles, Middlesex, Surrey, Glamorgan, Somerset, Gloucestershire
Group Stage: 9 June-18 July.
Opening fixtures: Kent v Hampshire, Lancashire v Derbyshire, Worcestershire v Notts Outlaws, Somerset v Essex.
Knockout Stage
Quarter-finals: 24-27 August. Finals day: 18 September
One-Day Cup groups
Group A: Essex, Worcestershire, Sussex, Middlesex, Kent, Durham, Gloucestershire, Hampshire, Lancashire
Group B: Leicestershire, Derbyshire, Glamorgan, Yorkshire, Surrey, Warwickshire, Nottinghamshire, Northamptonshire, Somerset
Group Stage: 22 July-12 August.
Opening fixtures: Glamorgan v Warwickshire, Hampshire v Essex, Kent v Durham, Leicestershire v Derbyshire, Yorkshire v Surrey, Lancashire v Sussex.
Knockout Stage
Quarter-finals: 14 August; Semi-finals: 17 August; Final: 19 August at Trent Bridge