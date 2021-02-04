Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Babar Azam scored 102 and 143 not out in his previous two Test innings in Rawalpindi

Second Test, Rawalpindi (day one) Pakistan 145-3: Babar 77*, Fawad 42*; Maharaj 2-51 South Africa: Yet to bat Scorecard

Captain Babar Azam hit an unbeaten 77 as Pakistan recovered from a poor start to reach 145-3 on a rain-affected first day of the second Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi.

Two early wickets from spinner Keshav Maharaj reduced Pakistan, who lead the two-Test series 1-0, to 22-3.

But the hosts fought back through an unbroken 123-run stand between Babar and Fawad Alam, who is 42 not out.

Only two overs were possible after tea because of a wet outfield.

South Africa were without George Linde for much of the day after he injured a finger fielding a Babar drive off his own bowling.

Although an X-ray showed no fracture, Linde did not return to the field, and fellow left-arm spinner Maharaj was responsible for 25 of the 58 overs bowled.

Maharaj took two wickets in his first 10 balls after Pakistan chose to bat, removing Imran Butt for 15 and Azhar Ali for a nine-ball duck as the pitch offered immediate turn.

A stunning catch by Aiden Markram at short leg off Anrich Nortje removed Abid Ali for six to put South Africa firmly on top.

Babar and Fawad, who made a century in the seven-wicket win in the first Test, played patiently as the surface flattened out after lunch, before heavy rain at tea curtailed the day.