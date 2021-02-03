Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Zak Crawley, who averages 38.50 in his 10 Tests, had a scan on the injury on Wednesday

First Test: India v England Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Date: 5-9 Feb Time: 04:00 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary plus analysis and debate on The Cricket Social on the BBC Sport website and app. Daily Test Match Special podcasts

England batsman Zak Crawley may miss the first Test against India in Chennai after injuring his wrist in training.

Crawley, 23, slipped outside the changing rooms on Tuesday.

The Kent right-hander, who opened in England's 2-0 Test series win in Sri Lanka, was expected to bat at three for England in India to accommodate returning opener Rory Burns.

Crawley could be replaced by Surrey's Ollie Pope, who is back in the squad after a shoulder injury.

England also have Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer returning for the four-Test series, which begins on Friday.