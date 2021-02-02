Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Dane Vilas was appointed Lancashire captain in 2019

Lancashire captain Dane Vilas has been confirmed as an overseas signing for the 2021 season following the ending of his Kolpak player status.

South African Vilas, 35, will extend his time with the Red Rose into a fifth season, having first joined in 2017.

"It's been a period of uncertainty, but I'm delighted the situation is finally resolved," he said.

Lancashire are continuing to explore potential options to sign a second permitted overseas player.

Kolpak player contracts were terminated on 31 December at the end of the UK's transition period from the European Union.

Previously, players from countries with associate trade agreements with the EU, including South Africa, Zimbabwe and some Caribbean nations, could be signed on a 'non-overseas' basis.

First-class counties will be allowed to field two overseas players in their County Championship and One-Day Cup sides in the 2021 season.

Vilas is approaching 3,000 first-class runs for Lancashire in his 49 appearances and in his first season as full-time captain, guided them to promotion back to Division One of the County Championship.

"I absolutely love playing for Lancashire and see it very much as my home now," he added.