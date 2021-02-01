Last updated on .From the section Cricket

First Test: India v England Dates: 5-9 February Time: 04:00 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

England's cricketers have been cleared to leave quarantine in India after the squad returned negative Covid-19 test results.

The full group will now be able to train together for the first time since arriving from Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Rory Burns have already begun training having arrived in India separately after missing the Sri Lanka series.

The first Test of the four-match series begins in Chennai on Friday.