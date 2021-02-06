Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sydney Sixers were playing at their home of the Sydney Cricket Ground for the first time this season

Big Bash League final, Sydney Cricket Ground Sydney Sixers 188-6 (20 overs): Vince 95 (60); Tye 2-29 Perth Scorchers 161-9 (20 overs): Livingstone 45 (35); Dwarshuis 3-37 Sydney Sixers won by 27 runs Scorecard

Sydney Sixers beat Perth Scorchers to defend their Big Bash crown, inspired by 95 from England batsman James Vince.

Vince, who was controversially denied a century when the two sides met earlier in the play-offs, propelled the hosts to 188-6.

Though his England team-mate Liam Livingstone made 45, the Scorchers were rarely in the chase, ending on 161-9.

The Sixers' 27-run victory at the Sydney Cricket Ground gives them a third title, level with the Scorchers.

Between them, the Sixers and the Scorchers have won six of the 10 editions on the men's BBL, with both teams beating each other in two finals.

After these sides finished in the top two in the league table, the Sixers defeated the Scorchers in the play-offs to advance directly to the final.

Vince made 98 not out and was denied a century when Andrew Tye bowled a wide to concede the winning run.

After the Scorchers won the toss and asked the Sixers to bat, Vince played some glorious strokes, striking 10 fours and three sixes in his 60-ball innings.

The Sixers' scoring slowed following his dismissal at the beginning of the 16th over, only to be boosted by late cameos from Dan Christian and Carlos Brathwaite.

Perth were without England's Jason Roy because of ankle injury, with his replacement Cameron Bancroft giving them a swift start.

Livingstone initially struggled, but while he was a the crease, the Scorchers had slight hope.

His dismissal was the first of three wickets to fall for 22 runs, and though Bournemouth-born Aaron Hardie swiped two sixes, the Scorchers fell further behind.

Left-arm seamer Ben Dwarshuis picked up 3-37, Jackson Bird and Sean Abbott took two apiece and 37-year-old Christian picked up two wickets as he won the BBL with a third different team.