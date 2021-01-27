Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Cynthia Crawford will serve a two-year term as Worcestershire president

Worcestershire have appointed lifelong supporter Cynthia Crawford as the county's first female president.

Mrs Crawford, who followed the Pears even before moving to live in Worcestershire in the 1960s, succeeds the late Cecil Duckworth CBE.

She will become the 40th club president since Lord GW Lyttelton first held the position in 1865.

"I was first taken to New Road as a young girl with friends of my parents, who were from Claines," she said.

"We thoroughly enjoyed every minute, and I could not wait to go back the next day.

"After leaving school, my sister went to work in Shrewsbury but I opted for Worcester so that I could see more cricket - a great decision.

"I've enjoyed every minute of being at New Road, like winning back to back County Championship titles. I hope to see more exciting days ahead."

Mrs Crawford is best known for her 35 years as personal assistant to Margaret Thatcher, right up to the former British prime minister's death in 2013.

She has also been president of the Worcestershire Supporters' Association for the past eight years and worked on the benefit committees of numerous former players including Basil D'Oliveira, Vanburn Holder, Alan Ormrod and Graeme Hick.