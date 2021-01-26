Last updated on .From the section Counties

An India side deprived of many of their best players secured a famous 2-1 victory over Australia in the recent Test series down under

India will play warm-up inter-squad matches at Northamptonshire and Leicestershire in July before the five-Test series with England.

Northamptonshire's Wantage Road will host India v India A in a four-day game starting on Wednesday, 21 July.

The game at the Uptonsteel County Ground in Leicester begins on Wednesday, 28 July.

England's tour of India begins in February with the return series in August and September.

"We are really proud to be hosting such a prestigious fixture," Leicestershire chair Mehmooda Duke said.

"It will be a unique opportunity for cricket fans from across the region to see these global stars in action. We expect demand for tickets to be huge."

