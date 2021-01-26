Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The Test is the first between the two sides in Pakistan since 2007

First Test, Karachi (day one of five): South Africa 220 all out (69.2 overs): Elgar 58, Yasir 3-54 Pakistan 33-4: Rabada 2-8 Pakistan trail by 187 runs Scorecard

Fourteen wickets fell on an enthralling opening day of the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa in Karachi.

After opting to bat first, South Africa slipped from 133-3 to 220 all out, with opener Dean Elgar top-scoring with 58 and leg-spinner Yasir Shah taking 3-54.

Pakistan closed on 33-4, with Kagiso Rabada moving to 199 Test wickets following a spell of 2-8.

Nightwatchman Shaheen Afridi fell to Anrich Nortje, with Azhar Ali and Fawad Alam the not-out batsmen.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was out lbw to Keshav Maharaj for seven.

South Africa, who are coming off the back of a 2-0 home series win against Sri Lanka, started well with Elgar making 58, but as the day progressed the pitch started to show variable bounce.

As a result the tourists lost regular wickets - their final seven for just 87 runs - but the run-outs of Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma, both on 17, seemed avoidable.

Alongside Yasir, left-arm spinner Nauman Ali, making his debut aged 34 years and 111 days, had South Africa skipper Quinton de Kock caught at mid-wicket and Elgar caught at slip to finish with 2-38.

South Africa were brilliant with the ball as Rabada snuck one under Abid Ali's defence, before getting to one to rise to debutant Imran Butt that the opener gloved to leg gully.

Babar, who is captaining Pakistan for the first time in Test cricket, reluctantly reviewed when Maharaj trapped him in front before Shaheen was bowled by the express pace of Nortje.

South Africa had scored 30 off the first five overs before Shaheen Afridi had Aiden Markram caught at slip by Imran Butt for 13

Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan dived full length to run out Rassie van der Dussen

Nauman Ali became the fourth oldest player to make their Test debut for Pakistan behind Miran Bakhsh (47y 284d), Zulfiqar Babar (34y 308d) & Mohammad Aslam (34y 177d)