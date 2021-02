Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Joe Root becomes the 15th player to play 100 Tests for England

England captain Joe Root won his 100th Test cap in the opening match of the series in India on Friday.

He has scored more than 8,000 runs and hit 19 centuries, establishing himself as one of the greatest England players in history.

But how well do you know Root and how much do you remember from his career?

Quiz compiled by Matthew Henry.