England in Sri Lanka: Tourists complete six-wicket win and take series 2-0

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

From the section Cricket

Jack Leach celebrates wicket
England's spinners took all 10 wickets in the second innings, having not taken any in the first
Second Test, Galle (day four of five)
Sri Lanka 381 (Mathews 110, Anderson 6-40) & 126 (Embuldeniya 40, Bess 4-49, Leach 4-59)
England 344 (Root 186, Embuldeniya 7-137) & 164-4: Sibley 56*, Buttler 46*
England win by six wickets
Scorecard

England completed a thrilling victory on day four of the second Test against Sri Lanka to take the series 2-0.

Chasing a tricky 164, England were 89-4 on a turning pitch but opener Dom Sibley hit 56 not out to lead his side to a six-wicket win.

Sibley, who had not reached single figures in the series, put on 75 with Jos Buttler, who made 46 not out.

Earlier, England capitalised on reckless batting to dismiss Sri Lanka for 126 in their second innings.

Dom Bess and Jack Leach took four wickets each and the hosts would have been dismissed even more cheaply, but for 40 from number 10 Lasith Embuldeniya, who finished with match figures of 10-210.

Resuming on 339-9 in their first innings, England conceded a first-innings deficit of 37 when Jack Leach was dismissed with only five runs added.

Sri Lanka were favourites at that point but England completed a turnaround on a dramatic day in which 15 wickets fell.

The series win is England's fourth in a row and they are also unbeaten in 10 successive Tests under Joe Root's captaincy, going into a difficult tour of India which starts on 5 February.

England turn it around

This is also England's fifth consecutive win in away Tests, the first time they have achieved that feat since the First World War. They are developing an impressive winning habit.

Sri Lanka's batting, perhaps spooked by the turning pitch, was hapless and their effort in the field lacklustre, but England were clinical.

Bess and Leach bowled well, far better than their wicketless showing in the first innings, while James Anderson took a brilliant high catch and Zak Crawley two excellent grabs at short leg.

Sri Lanka were only leading by 115 when their eighth wicket fell, seemingly out of the contest, before Embuldeniya, who had a remarkable game in defeat, dragged them to a score.

It was a score that looked competitive - the hosts were possibly even favourites - but the manner England chased their target was mighty impressive.

There was a wobble when Jonny Bairstow was trapped lbw after a useful 28-ball 29, Root - the dominant player in the series - was bowled for 11 and Dan Lawrence edged behind. 85 runs were still needed.

However, Sibley played the anchor role while Buttler provided impetus in his typically attacking style.

Sibley, so at sea in his previous three innings, calmly nudged singles into the leg side. Buttler played thumped drives to the extra cover boundary, smacked a reverse sweep through point and launched a slog sweep through mid-wicket.

In the end, England won with ease, Sibley sealing a fine win by tapping for one.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

46 comments

  • Root note to self

    - Don't try and pinch runs in the last over of the session

    - Say no to crazy runs loudly

    - Don't put yourself at 1st slip (bit harsh I'd say but not great today)

    - Bowl yourself - you are a more than acceptable spinner

    Note to England management

    Why isn't Root in the T20 thinking for the World cup in India - he can play spin and bowl spin - he's more useful than Stokes

  • Where are all the commenters (presumably biased Yorkshire natives) calling for Buttler to be dropped and/or insisting he isn't and never will be good enough?
    Since the start of 2020 is is averaging well over 50 and his wicket-keeping has improved immeasurably.
    I am a fan of Bairstow but this series he has had starts every innings and failed to convert every time.

  • Wow, did not see that coming! Good England performance. Arguably a slightly rubbish Sri Lankan performance too, in the end. Even so, winning when batting last at Galle, after conceding 380 runs in the 1st innings, is pretty impressive.

  • NO NO NO!!! I'm not happy with the trophy. Seemed a bit too light??? What's with the antelers??? I need an accurate figure on its weight.

  • Test cricket at it's best.

  • Red ball= real cricket & remembered ,as the past week in Oz & SL has shown

  • I got to say that the English players are a delight to watch in the Big Bash League. Hales just topped the most 6s per season in BBL history. Well done lad

  • In these dreadful times of a world wide pandemic killing so many folk, it’s wonderful to have enjoyed some magnificent test cricket in Australia and Sri Lanka the past few weeks. Really well played England and special congratulations to Joe Root on his return to the top batting table.

  • Fantastic. Thought Embuldenyia's 40 would be the difference but he didn't have much support. Hands up who though Sri Lanka would get about 210 and give us a torrid 2nd innings. The spinners get a panning in the first innings but come through well in the 2nd. Well done to Sibley, that will build confidence and a Test that looked like it was drifting away from England has sealed the series.

  • A fine series win overall, plenty of positives and a few things to learn quickly if we're to challenge in India

    Looking to the future....

    It's excellent to hear that NZ are coming over this summer, but I'm fairly certain that 95+% of cricket fans would rather see a three Test series and a reduction in the 20/20s and ODIs against Sri Lanka and Pakistan

  • Hats off to Eng who've been good enough and I was concerned we might end up with a collapse like Pakistan in Abu Dhabi 2012 but even Embuldeniya who is a proper talent couldn't drag it bag (Root can play him so he's not unplayable)

    Sibley used his head and his feet - well done him - there will be stiffer tests in India

    Whither Crawley who has better technique but less good judgement

  • Great win but very village from SL

  • Two great matches played in a great spirit in challenging conditions. How Root scored so many runs in those conditions is amazing.

  • What an incredible win for England.
    I never doubted them … (well, for more than three or four seconds).
    At 89-4, I began to panic a bit.
    But, they pulled it off brilliantly in the end.

  • Brilliant off England, the spinners aides by the deadly arm of Root put us right back in itcand hats off to Sibley and Buttler.

  • Well done Dom Sibley. It wasn't pretty but he dug in there. Showed us what he's got. Great two games for Root in all departments. Embuldeniya superb to watch. Dickwella still rattling.

  • And they say test cricket is a dying game! More of this over T20 or the hundred please!

    • wilts123 replied:
      Absolutely. After this and the Aussie v India series , cricket at its best . Can’t wait for England’s turn to face a strong Indian squad

  • Excellent Test match . Sri Lanka’s batting let them down and they were a bit unlucky with the ball today but well played England. Root in fine form and Sibley and Butler will hopefully gain confidence from today’s knocks

  • To the negative doubting ones after day 2,,like I said,,back the boys,,,wonderful!!! 😁

  • England would’ve probably got 200 but well done for winning 2-0 in SL!

