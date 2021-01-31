Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sam Heazlett hit six fours and three sixes in his highest Big Bash League score

Big Bash League Knockout, Manuka Oval, Canberra Sydney Thunder 158-8 (20 overs): Billings 34 (24), Cutting 34* (18); Steketee 2-22 Brisbane Heat 162-3 (19.1 overs): Heazlett 74* (49), Peirson 43* (24) Brisbane Heat won by seven wickets Scorecard

Brisbane Heat are one win away from the Big Bash final after beating Sydney Thunder by seven wickets in the Knockout.

The Heat recovered from 14-2 to chase 159 with five balls to spare thanks to Sam Heazlett's unbeaten 74 off 49 balls at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

He added 92 with Jimmy Peirson, who made 43 not out off 24 deliveries.

The Heat face Perth Scorchers in the Challenger on Thursday for a place in Saturday's final against Sydney Sixers.

The Challenger will be played in Canberra, having been moved from Perth because of a five-day lockdown implemented by the Western Australian government.

Player of the match Heazlett overcame a slow start to orchestrate an ultimately comfortable pursuit for the Heat after England batsman Joe Denly and captain Chris Lynn fell inside the first three overs.

Left-hander Heazlett scored only 19 off the first 26 balls he faced and failed to find the boundary, before hitting 55 off the next 23. He was dropped on 69 by a diving Tanveer Sangha at long leg with only eight runs needed.

Peirson, who made 47 not out in the victory over Adelaide Strikers in the Eliminator on Friday, helped see the Heat home again with another fine innings containing two fours and three sixes.

The Thunder were grateful for Ben Cutting's unbeaten 34 off 18 deliveries from number seven in a total of 158-8, Sam Billings having contributed 34 after fellow England batsman Alex Hales fell for eight.

Meanwhile, Scorchers all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was fined A$5,000 (£2,788) after showing dissent when given out caught behind in Saturday's defeat by Sydney Sixers.