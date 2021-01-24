Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Josh Davey began his career with Middlesex before moving to Somerset

Somerset's Scotland bowler Josh Davey has extended his contract until the end of the 2023 season.

The 30-year-old, who was out of contract in 2022, first moved to Taunton in 2014 and has gone on to take more than 140 wickets across all three formats of the game.

Davey was part of the Somerset side that won the 2019 One-Day Cup.

"To go from signing a summer contract to winning a trophy at Lord's has been an incredible journey," he said.

"My time with Somerset has been incredibly special and it's a great place to be at the moment."